Numb Americans to the idea of mass death. Trump briefly flirted with the idea that he’d reinvent himself as “the war president” who’d defeat “the Invisible Enemy” of COVID-19, but with the death toll barely budging — it’s currently rising in the rest of America outside of New York — the new concept is how to stop worrying and love the virus, or at least get used to a long-term relationship. “The worst-case scenario with coronavirus is not mass death. It’s that people come to accept mass death — to accept that someone will die in the U.S. every 30 seconds as ‘just how it is,’” writes Brian Kahn for Gizmodo, adding: “They have turned the idea we should avoid the Bad Thing — namely, the needless deaths of thousands of Americans — on its head, arguing we should embrace it full-on and just plow forward with reopening the country.”