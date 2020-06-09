To be sure, the Inquirer has tried to be sensitive to racial issues. In fact, I write about race because a white editor realized a black voice was needed on the issue, and asked me to be that voice. The paper has also partnered with black media entities like WURD Radio to amplify black issues. At my request, the Inquirer has served as a media sponsor for an annual community event that takes place in mostly black West Oak Lane. These steps are well-meaning, but they are clearly not enough.