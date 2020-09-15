“We know that under his leadership we saw 53,000 people who had their voter registrations held hostage using a discredited system called ‘Exact Match’ that the Obama Administration had warned was racially discriminatory,” Abrams continued. “And in [Kemp’s] case when he used it, 80% of the people who were held hostage were people of color. Seventy percent were black. And he ran the election. And I would just challenge anyone to think of a single event where the person in charge of counting the votes—in charge of the score—also got to be the referee and the contestant.”