Yet confronted with this undeniable truth, the GOP-led Senate has latched onto a shocking White House defense that a president can do anything necessary to aid his reelection if he considers that reelection to be in the public interest, because this means the motive can’t be corrupt. A 10-year-old could deduce that this claim, made by lawyer Alan Dershowitz (who also defended Jeffrey Epstein on underage sex charges), could be used to justify all manner of corrupt White House behaviors.