Just as using the passive voice can absolve individuals of responsibility, gerunds can work the same way. By calling the impeachment inquiry “a lynching,” Trump avoids implicating anyone—say, congressional Democrats—in the action. By not saying “Democrats are lynching me,” Trump keeps the term is a little less literal and a little more metaphorical. The responsibility of the action is more diffuse, which gives him an out when he’s criticized for misappropriating a wildly racial term. Or maybe he didn’t want to confuse everyone into thinking he was talking about the pro-slavery Democratic Party of the 19th century, the party of Stephen A. Douglas (Abraham Lincoln’s nemesis), James Buchanan (Lincoln’s predecessor) and Andrew Johnson.