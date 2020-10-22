No one objected. All of the president’s men decided to just follow orders. None more so than deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who — according to the report — then told the lawyers under him that it didn’t matter how young the kids were, including two children barely more than infants who were taken from their parents. Rod Rosenstein is an American Everyman who grew up in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood that looks just like the one I’m writing from now, who went to the right schools, did the right things, and rose up the career ladder until it all hinged on how he responded to an authoritarian bully. He wilted, and in doing so he became the face of a real monster, not the cartoon ones conjured by QAnon.