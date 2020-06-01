Bullets were flying and fires started. Tulsa officials summoned the National Guard to quell what they called a Negro uprising. According to History.com, by the time it was over on June 2, Greenwood had been destroyed and 10,000 African Americans were homeless. No one was ever held responsible for what happened. People were left to rebuild as best they could. It was one of the deadliest and most devastating racial massacres in American history — as well as one of the least known. A lot of people had not heard of it until the HBO series Watchmen depicted it.