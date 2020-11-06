“I desperately sought answers to understand about a topic I knew nothing about,” she told me recently via email. “I didn’t understand how my healthy, gentle child got sick in 31 days then was taken from me so violently. He was really a good kid who never gave me anything but joy. I raised him in Voorhees, N.J., trying to give him a good life and keep him safe and alive as a single mother. I feel like I still failed him.”