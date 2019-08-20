Or can we successfully define “anti-fascism” as something much closer to what it really is — the masses of people who show up in force in places like Portland not to commit acts of violence but to make a public stand? The ones who come out to say that they won’t respond to either the violent vanguard of white supremacist groups — like those who carried torches, chanted against Jews and murdered the peaceful protester Heather Heyer in Charlottesville — or the increasingly neo-fascist tendencies of the 45th president by sitting at home on their couches?