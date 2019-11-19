The truth is that the American people still don’t know what really happened at Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday, nor do we know whether a president who controls our destructive nuclear arsenal is healthy. That would be alarming in normal times, but with America’s second-oldest president facing the incessant pressure of impeachment, it should be a crisis. Sure, we have a POTUS who’s lied an astronomical 13,000-plus-and-counting times in less than three years, but this kind of Big Lie matters even more than most, for two reasons. One of those reasons is kind of obvious but the other is more insidious, with the future of American democracy on the line.