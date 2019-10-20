On Oct. 17, the president of the United States and his Party told Americans to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears. Mick Mulvaney didn’t say what he said, and even if he did, so what? ... because when the president does it, that means it is not illegal. Trump can even award a contract to himself and tell everyone that it’s perfectly normal. You see, Nixon set himself up by telling the world “I’m not a crook” when it was easy to prove otherwise. Trump, Mulvaney, and the others around them just announced that, yeah, sure, the president is a crook, but there’s nothing you or anyone can do about it.