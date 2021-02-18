If there’s a common denominator between the last three seasons it’s that the Phillies leaned on their ace down the stretch each year. Although Nola never started on short rest, manager Gabe Kapler in 2018 and 2019 and Joe Girardi last year took advantage of days off to keep him on turn rather than giving him an extra day. Nola made 17 starts in the last three Septembers, tied with Patrick Corbin and Jack Flaherty for the most of any pitcher.