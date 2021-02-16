The Phillies can feel comfortable matching their top two starters — Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler — against anyone else’s. Wheeler (2.9 Wins Above Replacement) and Nola (2.2) were the team’s most valuable players, and the Phillies joined the Rockies as the only National League teams with two pitchers who finished in the top 10 of WAR. ... Zach Eflin’s 11.18 strikeouts per nine innings ranked ninth among NL starters, and Nola’s 12.11 ranked sixth. The Phillies and the Reds were the only NL teams with two pitchers in the top 10. Nola and Wheeler are known commodities, but this year will prove if Eflin can join them. ... Vince Velasquez will get a chance to earn a rotation spot but could move to a long-relief role with the additions of Matt Moore and Chase Anderson. Moore, a former top prospect and All-Star, was excellent last season in Japan and is trying to resurrect his career on a $3 million deal. He would be the first left-hander since Cole Hamels in 2015 to start a season in the Phillies rotation. Anderson is earning $1 million more and had a 7.22 ERA last season but saw a spike in his strikeout rate and made 25 or more starts in five straight seasons before 2020. ... Spencer Howard pitched just 24 ⅓ innings last season and will likely need his innings managed early in the year for him to get to September. He could start the season in the bullpen or in triple A. Last year’s rookie season (5.92 ERA in six starts) came in non-ideal circumstances. A traditional season should help. ... Jose Alvarado throws hard, but injuries have slowed the reliever the last two seasons. The Phillies will see this spring if the 25-year-old left-hander can replicate 2018, when he posted a 2.39 ERA in 70 appearances. ... Expect Archie Bradley to leave Clearwater as the team’s closer. He posted a 1.17 ERA last season in 7 ⅔ innings after being traded to Cincinnati, where new Phils pitching coach Caleb Cotham was working as the assistant. … If Hector Neris isn’t the closer, he’ll still be used to get important outs. He had a down year but managed to not allow a single homer. The team’s longest-tenured player had 28 saves in 2019, posting a 2.93 ERA, and won’t fall too far down the pecking order. ... Last year’s bullpen was rough, but rookies Connor Brogdon and JoJo Romero brought promise. Brogdon allowed just one hit over six September appearances, and Romero logged scoreless appearances in eight of his 12 outings. They both figure to start the season in the big-league bullpen. ... Sam Coonrod’s average fastball velocity, 98.4 mph, ranked fifth last season among all pitchers. He enters camp on the 40-man roster after a down year in San Francisco’s bullpen. ... Brandon Kintzler enters camp as a favorite to win a bullpen job after signing a minor-league deal that could earn him more money than the major-league deal he turned down from Miami. The 36-year-old had 12 saves last season for the Marlins and enters camp as a favorite to win a bullpen job. ... Hector Rondon is on a minor-league deal after posting a 7.65 ERA last season in 23 appearances with Arizona. Six weeks in Clearwater should be enough to see if the 32-year-old can be the reliever he was in 2018 and 2019 with Houston, where he posted a 3.46 ERA for one of baseball’s best teams. ... Kyle Dohy has been a popular prospect the last few seasons and likely would have pitched his way to the big leagues last summer had the minor-league season not been canceled. The left-handed reliever figures to start the year at triple A. ... The Phillies intend to keep left-hander Damon Jones stretched out as a starter at triple A, because they’ll need plenty of starting pitching to navigate the season. He had a 2.91 ERA in 23 starts in 2019 between high-A Clearwater and triple-A Lehigh Valley. ...