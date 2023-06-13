Yunior Marté departs as Rob Thomson says he trusts Dylan Covey

PHOENIX — It was just one day ago that manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies were encouraged by Bailey Falter’s progress in the minor leagues, to the point where they were going to have Falter throw a short outing so he could be ready in case they needed him Saturday in Oakland.

The Phillies are short on options lately, so they could still call him up if needed. But Falter’s outing today was far less encouraging. He allowed four hits, four earned runs, one walk and three home runs, with no strikeouts, through 1 1/3 innings pitched in triple A Lehigh Valley. His stuff was down, too. His fastest pitch of the day clocked in at 90.8 mph, and he sat at 90.1 mph.

Thomson said that Falter was only supposed to go only two innings on Tuesday anyway, but it doesn’t bode well. He declined to specify what the Phillies would do ahead of Saturday’s bullpen game.

“We’re talking about a few things,” he said.

Advertisement

As of now, Dylan Covey is still part of the plan. On Tuesday morning, the Phillies announced a roster move, optioning right-handed reliever Yunior Marté to Lehigh Valley for right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz. Marté was disappointed. He had been pitching well — aside from his two earned run allowed on Monday night.

» READ MORE: The $244 million Phillies finally earning their money just in time for a road trip to Arizona

“It certainly wasn’t performance,” Thomson said of the move. “It was more about maintaining the bulk. When he’s down there we’re going to tinker with a split finger. Just see if he can get a feel for it. Help him out with left handed hitters. But he pitched great. He’s a big part of this ball club, he really is. I love the kid. I love his arm. Love his slider. I think he’s going to be a good pitcher in the big leagues.”

He conceded that the Phillies considered making a different move, but a pitcher who could provide bulk was the priority. Covey can do that. Thomson estimated that the right-handed reliever, who as claimed off waivers on May 20, would be able to give the Phillies 70 pitches out of the bullpen. But the bigger question is if the Phillies would trust him to do that.

Covey has a 9.00 ERA through 10 innings pitched for the Phillies this year. That isn’t a fluky number. He’s allowed two earned runs in three of the five outings he’s pitched for the Phillies so far. The Phillies have only used him over two innings once — in his first outing, on May 23.

Nevertheless, Thomson said he trusts him.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “His first outing with us was really good. And then we started messing around with the bullpen, the opener, and all that stuff. I do like his stuff. I like his sinker. The cutter is okay but I really like the sinker.”

The Phillies are going to try to build Marte to two or two-plus innings while he is in triple A. If he’s able to do that, he could be back sooner rather than later.

Extra bases

Andrew Painter (right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain) threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Tuesday. His next bullpen is scheduled for Friday… Rule 5 pick Noah Song (low back strain) threw two innings in a simulated game on Tuesday. Thomson said it went well, and Song will throw two more innings on Thursday. He said Song is getting “pretty close to a rehab assignment.”

» READ MORE: ‘He’s an anchor for us’: How Rhys Hoskins’ dugout return has given the Phillies a fresh perspective