Phillies bats go silent behind Cristopher Sánchez, as Braves clinch NL East title

Cristopher Sánchez was not given an easy assignment on Wednesday night, in the Phillies 4-1 loss. The Braves lead the sport in runs, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. There is no respite in their lineup. They are relentless.

But despite that, the 26-year-old lefty showed some poise. Sánchez made sure the Braves didn’t gain too much momentum. He allowed a two-run home run to Austin Riley in the first inning and retired the next six batters he faced. After he surrendered a sacrifice fly to Riley in the third, and an RBI double to Kevin Pillar in the fourth, he didn’t allow any runs after that.

He seemed to gain strength as the outing went on. Sanchez struck out the side in the sixth inning. He struck out his first two batters in the seventh, allowed a single, a walk, and then induced a flyout, thanks to a sliding catch in foul territory from Bryson Stott.

He came back out for the eighth for the first time in his young career as a starter. He recorded one out, inducing a groundout from Matt Olson. Yunior Marte relieved Sanchez after that.

It wasn’t the perfect outing but he kept the Phillies in the game. Sánchez finished his night at 7⅓ innings pitched, allowing eight hits and four earned runs with one walk and 10 strikeouts. The strikeouts were a season-high, which is even more impressive when you consider that the Braves have the fourth-lowest strikeout rate in baseball (20.6%).

Before the game, Rob Thomson said that Sánchez would have to pitch himself into a postseason start, and he has been doing that. He entered Wednesday’s game with a 3.26 ERA through 15 starts this season. Sánchez has dropped his walk rate from 9.6% in 2022 to 4.1% in 2023, and increased his strikeout rate from 19.8% in 2022 to 22.8% in 2023.

But beyond that, he looks like he belongs. There were times last season, when a two-run home run would cause everything to spiral. Those days seem to be over. He is throwing with more conviction behind his pitches.

“I think the biggest difference, for me, is the confidence,” Sánchez said in Spanish. “When I’m on the mound, I think I am the best, it doesn’t matter who I’m facing. It can be a veteran, or it can be a rookie. I will always feel like I’m the best out there.

“I didn’t have that same mentality last year. If things didn’t go well, that would be it. Now, I can turn the page and keep competing.”

The way Sánchez was used on Wednesday seems to indicate that the Phillies are going to continue to use him as as starter. In his previous start, on Sept. 8, he pitched five shutout innings but was pulled after only 82 pitches. On Wednesday, Thomson let Sánchez reach 96. There have been some concerns about his workload, because he’s already pitched double the amount of big league innings he did in 2022. But Sánchez hasn’t shown any signs of fatigue thus far.

Despite his best efforts, the Phillies’ lineup did not give him much run support. They got off to a good start against Braves starter Spencer Strider, working him to 36 pitches in the first inning, and putting a run on the board with an RBI single from Stott. But Strider eased in, pitching seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, while walking two and striking out nine.

The Phillies didn’t do any damage against the Braves’ bullpen, either. Former Phillie Brad Hand pitched a scoreless and hitless eighth for the Braves, striking out two, and Kirby Yates pitched the bottom of the ninth, retiring Alec Bohm, Stott, and Brandon Marsh in order.

The Phillies went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position. They managed only one run on four hits, and two walks, all against Strider. With the win, the Braves clinched National League East title and their spot in the playoffs. They celebrated on the field as fans booed.

Because the Cubs lost to the Rockies earlier in the day, the Phillies have a 1.5 game lead over Chicago for first place in the NL wild card race.