Bryce Harper’s Phillies teammates felt before Game 3 that he ‘was going to do something big’

Rookie utility man Wes Wilson was joking around with his teammates in the Phillies clubhouse before Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. They’d heard the comments Braves shortstop Orlando Arica had reportedly made about Bryce Harper after Atlanta’s Game 2 win. Harper had certainly heard them.

So, Wilson made a prediction.

“Harper’s going to hit three home runs tonight,” he said.

It almost turned out to be true. In the bottom of the third inning, Wilson was sitting next to outfielder Jake Cave in the dugout, and placed his cap on the top rail to call a home run for Trea Turner. Turner worked a seven-pitch at-bat and hit a single with two outs to bring Harper to the plate with runners on first and third.

Wilson reached out to grab his cap and Cave immediately stopped him.

“Why the hell would you take that off,” he said. “Leave it up there for Harper.”

Wilson did, and sure enough, Harper hit a two-run home run in the next at-bat. The ballpark erupted, and so did the Phillies dugout. Players were hanging off the railing, jumping over the railing, and high-fiving each-other deliriously. Some ran onto the grass to celebrate.

But of course, Harper didn’t stop there. He hit another home run in the fifth inning to give the Phillies a 7-1 lead. After both home runs, he stared directly at Arcia as he ran the bases. Asked if he enjoyed staring at Arcia, Harper didn’t deny it.

“Yeah, I mean I stared right at him,” he said.

It was quite a statement, but Wilson wasn’t surprised. No one was surprised.

“I don’t know if that was the reason, but he looked pretty locked-in at the plate today,” said second baseman Bryson Stott. “He goes about his day the same way, but sometimes he just has a certain look, and that look is — you know he’s ready to go. He’s had that look for a couple of weeks now. So it’s been good.”

Said Wilson: “I predicted he’d hit three, and he hit two. He almost hit a third, in the at-bat in the sixth.”

Said catcher Garrett Stubbs: “It feels like any time he goes up there with the chance to do something cool, he does it. That’s why he’s called ‘The Showman.’”

Added outfielder Brandon Marsh: “I feel like he’s going to go yard every swing. Just his preparation and the way he approaches the game, it’s super pro. It’s fun to watch. Fun to be a part of it.”

Harper said after the game that he heard about the comments from his teammates. He said they asked him what he was going to do — but it was clear, at least to Wilson, how Harper was about to respond.

“I think everybody felt before the game even started that he was going to do something big,” Wilson said.