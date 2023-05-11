Craig Kimbrel feeling back in rhythm just when the Phillies need it most

The Phillies’ Craig Kimbrel noticed something was off last week after his two outings in Los Angeles in which he allowed six earned runs and three walks in a combined one inning against the Dodgers. The veteran reliever was dropping his head and picking up the catcher’s mitt a little bit late. He felt out of rhythm.

Kimbrel said that is something he’s battled his whole career. So, after he returned from Los Angeles, Kimbrel and Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham worked on shifting his momentum back toward the plate. So, far it’s been effective.

In his last two outings, on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kimbrel didn’t allow a hit or a run, with four strikeouts and no walks. His velocity was up a bit in his outing on Tuesday — jumping from an average of 95.2 mph to 97.5 mph — but what was more important, in his mind, was his feel for his curveball. Because he was keeping his eyes up on the target, and staying in line, he was able to throw it for strikes.

» READ MORE: Phillies place reliever José Alvarado 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

Advertisement

“When I throw it for strikes, it opens up the zones for me and lets me go where I want to,” Kimbrel said. “It’s just staying in line, staying in direction. It’s all rhythm. Once you get one thing out of a rhythm, the rest of it follows. As long as I stay in the right line, everything else comes right behind.”

When Kimbrel signed with the Phillies this offseason and began working with their coaching staff, he told them he was a slow starter. That wasn’t as big of a deal at the time given how the rest of the bullpen — particularly José Alvarado — was pitching. But things have changed. On Wednesday, Alvarado was placed on the 15-day injured list after an MRI revealed inflammation in his left elbow. He will be shut down for a few days.

That puts the onus on Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, and Seranthony Domínguez to step up in high leverage spots. Luckily for the Phillies, Kimbrel is heating up at the right time. He said they are taking a “next man up” mentality.

“I just pray and hope he recovers well and everything comes back great,” Kimbrel said of Alvarado. “Because he’s a big piece to this team. He’s a great guy, I want the best for him. He’s a big part of this team and we need him. Hopefully he can get a little rest and everything comes back fine.”

The Phillies and Alvarado both say he shouldn’t be out too long. Regardless, Kimbrel is going to try to make the most of this opportunity.

“I feel good,” he said. “The results weren’t good, obviously, when I was out in LA. Those two outings weren’t what you want. But the last two outings have been. We’ve been throwing strikes.

“Today was good. In the past I haven’t done so well in extra innings starting with a runner on second, so it was good to get through it today and give us a chance to win.”

» READ MORE: Phillies will push back struggling lefty Bailey Falter’s next start