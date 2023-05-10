Phillies will push back struggling lefty Bailey Falter’s next start

Bailey Falter was at a loss after his last start to explain what went so wrong in a five-run fourth inning that knocked him from a dud against the Red Sox.

The Phillies think they have a solution: additional rest.

With left-hander Ranger Suárez poised to make his season debut Saturday night in Colorado and two days off this week, including Thursday, the Phillies decided to skip Falter’s turn in the rotation. He won’t start until Monday night in San Francisco.

“Just give him some rest,” manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday before the Phillies wrapped up a two-game miniseries with the Blue Jays. “We’re hoping that, with the rest, the velocity might jump up a little bit. If it does, he’s going to be really effective.”

Taijuan Walker, Suárez, and Aaron Nola will start the three games against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Falter has never overpowered hitters with velocity. But his fastball has lacked even its usual zip so far this season, averaging 90.5 mph through seven starts. Last year, Falter averaged 91.4 mph.

“I don’t know,” Thomson said of the dip. “Because he’s healthy and he’s in great shape. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Falter hasn’t had many answers, either. The 26-year-old arrived in spring training to compete with top prospect Andrew Painter for the No. 5 starter spot. Falter won a job outright and started the third game of the season after Painter and Suárez went down with elbow injuries.

After allowing three earned runs in 10⅓ innings over his first two starts, Falter has a 7.01 ERA in his last five starts. He has given up at least three runs in each of those starts and failed to complete five innings in three of them.

“Very frustrated,” Falter said. “It’s not a good feeling going out there and letting your team down every start.”

Thomson thought Falter’s struggles against the Red Sox stemmed from not being able to put hitters away with two strikes. The Phillies believe even a slight boost in velocity could make a difference for Falter.

“I think when he’s 93, it’s pretty good,” Thomson said, referring to Falter’s peak velocity. “He can spin it up top of the zone pretty good and get it above barrels. Hopefully this gives him a little bit of bump.”

Best foot forward

Kyle Schwarber returned to the lineup after testing his bruised left foot in the outfield and during batting practice. He left Tuesday night’s game in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his foot.

But the real challenge may come in Colorado.

Among the defining characteristics of Coors Field is a cavernous outfield. Schwarber wasn’t moving particularly well in left field early in the season because of a knee issue but had been looking better.

With Bryce Harper occupying the DH spot, Schwarber will have to play left field to remain in the lineup. But Thomson said the extra ground that Schwarber must cover in the outfield in Colorado doesn’t outweigh the advantages of having his bat in the lineup in the thin mountain air.

“I’m not sure how smart it would be to take his bat out of the lineup in Colorado,” Thomson said. “Although it’s a spacious outfield, the ball tends to fly a long ways there.”

Extra bases

After a day off, Walker (3-2, 5.97 ERA) will face Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.75) on Friday night in Colorado.