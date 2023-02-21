Ex-Phillies ace Curt Schilling returning to host a new show

Curt Schilling is getting back behind a microphone.

The former Phillies ace and Boston Red Sox hero turned right-wing commentator is joining Outkick, the conservative sports and culture website founded by Fox Sports radio host Clay Travis.

Schilling, 56, will host The Curt Schilling Baseball Show, where the three-time World Series champ promises to offer his expert analysts and “unvarnished opinions” about the game and its players. The show premieres on February 24.

Notably, Schilling said in a statement he is looking forward to “strictly talking about baseball.”

“I’ve missed being involved in a sport that I love and can’t wait to get started,” Schilling said.

If Schilling isn’t planning on discussing politics, Outkick will be a strange home. The site is know for its conservative view of sports and culture. In addition to his roles at Fox Sports, Travis and conservative pundit Buck Sexton currently host The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, which replaced The Rush Limbaugh Show on many stations across the country.

Schilling has notoriously shifted his focus away from baseball over the past decade. He spent six years as ESPN as an MLB analyst before he was fired in 2016 over transphobic comments he shared on social media. The network had previously suspended him after he compared Muslims to Nazis. He later went on to host a political radio show for the far-right Breitbart News.

Of course, Schilling’s own political viewers are anything but benign. He threatened to run against Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts, has shared numerous hateful memes on social media, showered praise on a shirt calling for journalists to be killed, and defended insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I am who I am,” Schilling told The Inquirer in 2018. “All the flaws, warts and weaknesses and whatever. I’m OK with that.”

Back in December, Schilling was once again passed over by the Baseball Hall of Fame. After four less-than spectucular seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros, Schilling spent 16 seasons with the Phillies, Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks, where he amassed three World Series victories and 216 regular season wins with a career 3.46 ERA. He was a six-time All Star and was named World Series MVP in 2001, and he became famous for a bloody sock during the Red Sox’ win over the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS.

