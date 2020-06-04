The civil unrest and anger continued to spread the following day. As the Phillies learned that they would be moving on to San Francisco rather than playing in L.A., Tim Dwyer, then an Inquirer sports reporter and later the Inquirer sports editor, informed me that he was headed out to cover the mayhem. He had been on the police beat at the Boston Globe and he knew his way around L.A. He gave me two minutes to retrieve a notebook and pen from my room and off we went into the incendiary streets of L.A. for three straight days.