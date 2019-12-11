Cole is a native of Southern California and was linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels despite his agent, Scott Boras, saying geography wasn’t a factor. Cole landed in the East, just not the one with the Phillies in it. Cole’s decision keeps him out of the National League and away from the Dodgers’ stacked starting rotation. The Dodgers have won or lost to the NL pennant winners the last five years, so the Phillies would have likely had to cross paths with Cole to reach their postseason goals.