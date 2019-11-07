If Cole and Strasburg wind up elsewhere, the Phillies could spread out their money and sign multiple pitchers from the second and third free-agent tiers. Considering they need more than one starter, it might even behoove them to go that route. If they can get, say, 29-year-old Zack Wheeler and nearly 36-year-old lefty Cole Hamels for the same total outlay as Strasburg, they probably have to consider it.