Harrison Bader steps into Phillies’ leadoff spot against Mets: ‘He’s got all kinds of power’

As he steps into the leadoff spot in the Phillies’ lineup, Harrison Bader is hoping to channel Trea Turner.

With Turner on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, the Phillies have a hole atop their lineup. Bryce Harper got the first chance in the No. 1 spot on Monday, and Bader was penciled in there Tuesday against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea.

“He’s hot right now, swinging the bat good, and with the lefty on the mound, just get another righty in there,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Since Aug. 1, Bader entered Tuesday slashing .320/.389/.500. In 32 career games hitting leadoff, including two earlier this season, he had a .250 batting average and a .766 OPS.

Bader acknowledged that he needs to clean up his baserunning after two miscues on Monday. He was thrown out trying to stretch a single to a double and later was caught stealing second.

“This team’s got a great leadoff hitter, obviously, in Trea,” Bader said. “So I just try to be like Trea and shoot the ball all over the place, run as fast I can, not get thrown out between first and second, not get thrown out by catchers. And just try to play my game.”

Turner is a good person to emulate. Before his injury, he was leading the National League in batting average (.305) and was second in stolen bases (36).

Bader said hitting first in the order won’t change his approach.

“Definitely got to sprint down a little faster after the top of the first for sure,” he said jokingly. “Besides that, just take your at-bat, trust your preparation. Try to get on base for the absolute studs behind me.”

Thomson doesn’t expect to put Bader in the leadoff spot against right-handed starters. The leadoff hitter will be decided on a “case-by-case” basis, he said. But the way Bader has been hitting lately has made him one of the top options.

“He’s really improved over the years, and he’s got all kinds of power, and it comes out every once in a while,” Thomson said. “I think we all know how good of a defender he is, how good a thrower he is, but I think that the offensive side is impressive.”

Harper led off on Monday against righty Nolan McLean, his first time hitting in the No. 1 spot since 2022. He finished 0-for-4.

Zack in town

Zack Wheeler was at Citizens Bank Park on Monday to visit the Phillies. No date has been scheduled yet for his thoracic outlet decompression surgery, which will treat his venous thoracic outlet syndrome. When he does undergo the procedure, the general timeline for recovery is six to eight months.

“Everybody was fired up to see him because we haven’t seen him for a while,” Thomson said. “I think he’s feeling fine. He’s in good spirits. Obviously, he wants to be part of the club and pitch and do all that, but he understands how important this procedure will be.”

Extra bases

Brandon Marsh (flu) is feeling better but still under the weather. He was available off the bench in an emergency situation Tuesday, Thomson said. … Walker Buehler is planning to join the team on Thursday ahead of his scheduled Phillies debut against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. … Jordan Romano (right middle finger inflammation) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and a live batting practice session Sunday before heading out on a rehab assignment next week. Lehigh Valley’s triple-A season ends Sept. 21. … Shortstop prospect Aidan Miller was promoted to triple A to finish the season. He hit second in the IronPigs’ lineup Tuesday and started at shortstop. Outfielder Dante Nori and infielder Aroon Escobar were promoted to double-A Reading. … Cristopher Sánchez (12-5, 2.60 ERA) is scheduled to start opposite Mets right-hander Clay Holmes (11-7, 3.61) on Wednesday.