Joel Embiid was shocked like the rest of Phillies fans by Tuesday’s walk-off loss

Sixers center Joel Embiid appeared to have broken his social media silence Tuesday night.

But then, almost immediately, he deleted the posts.

Following the Phillies unexpected 4-3 walk-off loss to the San Francisco Giants, Embiid — who hasn’t posted a non-sponsored and collaborative Instagram post since February, nor tweeted since March — posted on X twice in 15 minutes reacting to Tuesday night’s game.

Embiid has been quiet this offseason after having surgery in April. He played in a career-low 19 games in the 2024-25 season and was ruled out for remainder of the year in late February.

“He’s very engaged, attacking rehab,” Daryl Morey said about Embiid in late June.

He may be getting more active off the court, as well, as he just made an appearance at the Philly Goat Project on June 27.

Giants’ Patrick Bailey is the first batter to pull off a play like last night’s since the 80’s. The last was done by Bob Dernier of the Phillies, in a game against the Giants in 1989.

The Phillies are having some crazy historical coincidences so far this month.

Embiid wasn’t the only one who couldn’t believe what happened last night ...

Even broadcasters Ruben Amaro Jr. and Tom McCarthy were shocked.

With the trade deadline impending, the Phillies know they need to make some changes. Fans agree, and Tuesday night made it apparent.