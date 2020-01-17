Realmuto said several times last season that he loved playing in Philadelphia and he’d be willing to sign a contract extension before he reached free agency after the 2020 season. But now the Phillies have given him reason to pause. One baseball source said he could not remember a player in his final year of arbitration eligibility going to a hearing and then re-signing with that team as a free agent. The source also said the two sides have not talked about an extension since the end of last season.