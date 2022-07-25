Since Bryce Harper came into the fold, the Phillies have had a knack for drawing Las Vegas guys into their organization. After Harper came his close friend Bryson Stott, who the Phillies picked in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft out of UNLV. Three years later, they used their first-round pick on centerfielder Justin Crawford, son of four-time All-Star leftfielder Carl Crawford, selecting him at No. 17 out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Crawford was at Citizens Bank Park on Monday to sign his contract with the Phillies for $3.894 million, and Harper and Stott wasted no time in giving him grief (endearingly). Crawford wore No. 3 in high school, a number taken by the 2021 NL MVP.

“Harper made a joke, ‘You’ve got to give up that No. 3,’” Crawford said. “I’m like, ‘You’ve got that, man. Don’t worry. I’ll give that up.’”

Smart kid. All jokes aside, it was a big day for the 18-year-old prospect, who will report to Clearwater, Fla., on Tuesday to start his career as a Phillies minor-leaguer (and if all goes according to plan, a Phillies big-leaguer). He has been around big-league clubhouses for as long as he can remember, shadowing his father through his stops in Tampa Bay, Boston, and Los Angeles. And on Monday, Justin put pen to paper, officially embarking on a career in professional baseball of his own.

The similarities between father and son are obvious. They’re both quick on their feet, and athletic outfielders. They look alike; they have the same eyes, nose, and smile. But the Phillies have reason to believe that Justin could be a more dynamic player than Carl, which is an exciting prospect for an organization that has struggled to find a centerfielder who sticks.

Phillies scouting director Brian Barber described Carl as “more physical” than Justin, but added that the Phillies believe Justin’s power will come. They think Justin is a more polished overall player than Carl was at 18, which would suggest that Justin has a higher upside, if all goes right in his development.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Crawford said his immediate goal is to work on his power, namely by getting in the weight room. He hopes to add at least 10 pounds of muscle. He isn’t sure if he’ll stay in Clearwater during the offseason. For now, the plan is for him to return home to Las Vegas, but that could change.

But he can think about all of that later. Monday was about soaking up the moment.

“I feel like the biggest thing my dad has preached to me is to enjoy it,” Crawford said. “Have fun. Remember it’s still a game. Not to get so tight and stressed on certain things. Try to remember to have fun.”