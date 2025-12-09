Phillies fans and media react to Kyle Schwarber re-signing in Philly: ‘Always the right move’

It’s the Schwarbomb Phillies fans had been waiting for.

Kyle Schwarber, the National League MVP runner-up and one of baseball’s top free agents, re-signed with the Phillies on Tuesday to the tune of $150 million over five years, The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber confirmed.

Since joining the team in 2022, Schwarber has hit 187 home runs, made three All-Star teams, and helped the Phillies to their first World Series appearance in over a decade. Now, fans are preparing for five more years of Schwarbombs at Citizens Bank Park.

Read below for media and fan reactions …

Fans welcome Schwarber back

Re-signing arguably the best performing Phillie over the last three years has sparked joy, especially after a brutal Eagles loss on Monday night. Following four interceptions from Jalen Hurts — and a third loss in a row — Philly fans have are thankful they no longer have to worry about losing Schwarber.

As many teams vied for Schwarber’s hand in free agency, including some tempting exes like the Red Sox and other options like his hometown Cincinnati Reds, Philly fans were happy to learn that their town was the place Schwarber would give his rose.

On top of Schwarber’s recommitment, Edwin Diaz, a star closer for the New York Mets, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, causing a double celebration for Phillies fans.

Of course, Diaz joining the back-to-back world champion Dodgers means he could still stand between the Phillies and a trip back to the World Series.

‘Doubling down on an older core’

There have been more mixed reactions regarding Schwarber’s deal from the media. The designated hitter will be 33 on opening day, and will be under contract until his age 37 season, along with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner.

“The Phillies paying Kyle Schwarber that much money for five years is a mistake,” 94 WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks posted on X. “Doubling down on an older core that has come up small in the playoffs is not the way to go.”

On the other hand, this “older core” has dominated the regular season in recent years — with Schwarber’s efforts leading the way in 2025.

“Bringing Schwarber back was always the right move,” former Eagles linebacker and current WIP host Ike Reese wrote in a tweet after the signing. Now he wants the team to turn its attention to catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Even media members who are fans of opposing teams — including one where Schwarber once played — are impressed by the Phillies’ decision to re-sign the slugger, with Dave Dombrowski again being aggressive in his free agency approach.

