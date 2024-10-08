"// Pinned <p>Game 3 of Phillies-Mets is scheduled to begin at 5:08 p.m. Eastern on FS1.</p> <p>Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Adam Amin. In the booth alongside Amin will be analysts A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright. Tom Verducci will report from Citi Field.</p> <p>A Spanish broadcast of the game will air on Fox Deportes, with Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta on the call.</p> <p>While NBC Sports Philadelphia isn't airing the games, longtime Phillies announcers Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker will continue to call all the action on 94.1 WIP. McCarthy will also join the radio broadcast, as he’s done previous postseasons. You can either tune in on the radio or stream it for free on the Audacy app.</p> <p>Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM.</p> <p><strong>Where can I stream Phillies-Mets?</strong></p> <p>Phillies-Mets will stream on the Fox Sports app, but you’ll need a cable subscription.</p> <p>The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.</p> <p><em>— Rob Tornoe</em></p>"