Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter: The best social media reactions, highlights and more from a historic Phillies game

Wednesday was one to remember at Citizens Bank Park, starting with 28-year-old rookie Weston Wilson hitting a home run in his first at-bat and ending with newly-acquired starter Michael Lorenzen tossing a no-hitter, the 14th in Phillies franchise history.

Oh, and in addition to all that, Nick Castellanos also hit a pair of home runs, including the 200th of his career.

In other words, it was not your typical night down at the ballpark. Here’s a look back at some of the top moments — and reactions — from South Philly ...

Highlights — and some views you might not have seen before

There was a lot to take in on Wednesday night, and luckily there were more than a few cameras on hand to capture the final out of Lorenzen’s no-hitter, which came in front of his mom, wife, and daughter.

Lorenzen’s postgame interview

To the surprise of no one, Lorenzen got doused with liquid following the win — in fact, he got a double dose — as he was being interviewed on the broadcast. What was a bit of a surprise was the fact that all of his teammates remained on the field by the dugout steps and waited for him.

Reactions from teammates — and family

From Rob Thomson, who ultimately made the decision to leave Lorenzen in the game with his pitch count rising well into the triple digits, to teammates, who thanked Dave Dombrowski for acquiring Lorenzen at the trade deadline, there was no shortage of reactions.

Lorenzen’s Vans cleats and more are Hall of Fame-bound

Lorenzen was back at it again in the white Vans — but he’s going to need a new pair as these cleats are heading to Cooperstown.

It appears the mound is headed there as well.

Don’t forget about Wilson and Castellanos

Lorenzen wasn’t the only one who made it a special night at Citizens Bank Park. Weston Wilson and Nick Castellanos were on track to be the main storylines — right up until they weren’t.