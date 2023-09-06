Michael Lorenzen struggles as the Padres shutout the Phillies in 8-0 win

SAN DIEGO — Michael Lorenzen is frustrated. It’s hard to blame him. He has not looked like himself since he threw a no-hitter on Aug. 9. A few hours before Tuesday’s 8-0 Phillies loss, some representatives from Vans presented him with a bronze replica of the sneaker he wore on that night. “Lorenzen” was engraved on the top, with “No-No 124″ engraved on the side.

It was a nice keepsake, but for now, it is just that, a keepsake. A memory. Lorenzen has allowed 19 earned runs in the four starts he’s made since Aug. 9. Over his last three outings, he at least seemed to be trending in the right direction. The right-handed starter was pitching deeper into games, and allowing fewer earned runs with every start.

But on Tuesday, Lorenzen took a step back. And it’s unclear why. His delivery was smooth, and his velocity was there, but the swing and miss was not. He struck out just one batter, and walked three, allowing seven runs, of which six were earned, through six innings. Standing in the visitor’s clubhouse on Tuesday night, with that bronze replica just a few feet away, he wasn’t able to provide any answers.

“The changeup today, I don’t know what was up with that,” he said. “I didn’t get a swing-and-miss on the changeup today. I don’t know if they game-planned for it or what. I didn’t think that it was terrible. I liked my changeup today. I just didn’t get a swing-and-miss with it.

Advertisement

“So we had to change the game plan a little bit. I had to get really fine with it. Then I’d bounce it and it’s a non-competitive pitch. So it was just ... yeah.”

Usually, when a pitcher is fatigued, or injured, his velocity will dip. Lorenzen has thrown a career-high 143 2/3 innings this season, but his velocity hasn’t dipped. He says he feels “great,” physically. He has wondered if he’s overthinking, or trying too hard. It’s hard to find a reason for why the results aren’t there.

“I mean, I’m about as frustrated as you can get,” he said. “Yeah. My job is to get big-league hitters out and keep our team in a good positon to win a baseball game. I feel like I’ve failed at that quite often.”

The Phillies’ infield defense did not do Lorenzen any favors. After he gave up a solo home run to Fernando Tatis in the fourth, things spiraled. He allowed a single to Manny Machado and a double to Xander Bogaerts, both of whom scored when Luis Campusano hit a ball towards Bryson Stott in the next at-bat.

Stott struggled to get the ball out of his glove. His throw to catcher Garrett Stubbs was too wide, and the ball flew past him. Stott was charged with an error, making one of those two runs unearned for Lorenzen, but the damage didn’t stop there.

» READ MORE: The Phillies’ Bryson Stott felt like he was ‘swinging with one arm.’ Here’s how he fixed it.

After a 1-2-3 fifth inning, the Padres blew open the game in the sixth, collecting three walks and tacking on four more runs on three singles. Lorenzen’s six earned runs tied a season-high.

There have been more than a few Phillies starters who have had inconsistent results this season. Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker are among them. But Lorenzen’s last four outings have been inconsistent, too.

When the Phillies acquired the right-handed starter at the deadline, it seemed like they were getting him at the perfect time. Lorenzen had allowed only three earned runs through his last four starts for Detroit. He allowed two earned runs in his first start for the Phillies, on Aug. 3, pitching through eight innings. His next start was the no-hitter.

Since then, he hasn’t looked nearly as dominant. Manager Rob Thomson is keeping a close eye on his workload. The Phillies are considering piggy-backing him with Cris Sanchez, depending on what their opponent’s lineup looks like.

“[The innings] could be affecting him,” said Thomson. “It could be. But some of them might have to do with the aftermath of the no-hitter still. 124 pitches, that takes its toll.”

» READ MORE: Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and call up utility man Weston Wilson

After putting up nine runs on Monday, the Phillies were shutout on Tuesday. They grounded into a season-high four double plays. Three of those four came from Nick Castellanos — on just four pitches. Bryce Harper, who has gone hitless since hitting his 300th home run, went 0-for-3 with a walk. In all, the Phillies recorded only three hits — which came from the Phillies’ No. 6, 7 and 8 hitters.

There were opportunities to do damage. They collected six walks against Padres starter Pedro Avila, but failed to take advantage of their traffic on the bases. Avila had not pitched more than four 2/3 innings in a start before Tuesday night, but lasted six 2/3 against the Phillies.

“I stopped counting after the sixth, but we made 13 outs on the ground through the sixth inning,” Thomson said. “So, it’s just one of those nights. Seven walks and struck out five times, starter walks six, struck out one, and usually that’s a recipe for some runs, but it didn’t work out tonight.”

It was an uninspiring night for a team with playoff aspirations. The Phillies are now only 1.5 games ahead of the Cubs in the first National League wild card spot.