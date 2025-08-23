As MLB nears new deals with NBC and Netflix, Apple TV+ isn’t going anywhere

It looks like Phillies fans will be turning to a couple new places to watch MLB games next season, but you’ll still need to keep that Apple TV+ login.

The tech giant’s deal with MLB to stream its Friday Night Baseball doubleheader runs through the 2028 season. Despite a report suggesting Apple was exiting the deal, there’s no indication the tech company is giving up its exclusive Friday night package and was among those bidding to land more games.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment. The Phillies have one game remaining on Apple TV+ this season: Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

As far as other outlets, MLB is nearing new national deals with NBC and Netflix to take over games being given up by ESPN beginning in the 2026 season, according to sources and multiple reports.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has continued to push back the deadline when the new deals will be announced. Most recently, he said during last week’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on ESPN that he hopes to have the deals “resolved in the next couple of weeks.”

“It’s a little bit like a jigsaw puzzle,” Manfred said.

The new deals would run three years through the 2028 season, when separate deals with Fox, TBS, and Apple also expire. That would allow MLB to come to market in 2029 with all options on the table.

Roku’s three-year deal to stream an exclusive MLB game on Sunday mornings runs through 2026.

Yahoo Sports’ Kendall Baker was first to report MLB’s TV talks were advancing. MLB declined to comment on the various reports.

Here’s what we know about MLB’s new media deals, which have yet to be finalized and could change before they’re officially announced.

NBC looks to land ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ and return to Sunday mornings

NBC is closing in on a deal to land Sunday Night Baseball and some postseason games, sources confirmed. The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint reported the three-year deal could approach $600 million, but terms aren’t final.

The deal would allow NBC to air live sports on Sundays throughout the year alongside Sunday Night Football and its new NBA package of Sunday night basketball games.

During the NFL and NBA season, NBC would shift MLB games to Peacock, its subscription streaming service.

NBC is also in talks with MLB to broadcast the first round of the playoffs, which ESPN is also giving up after this season. NBC is also expected to get back the Sunday morning package it launched in 2022 on Peacock, which now streams on the Roku Channel.

It’s unclear if Roku will exit its deal early, or if NBC will wait to take over the package in 2027.

Netflix is targeting the Home Run Derby

Streaming giant Netflix is looking to add baseball to its growing collection of sporting events by landing a three-year, $105 million deal to stream MLB’s Home Run Derby, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bloomberg was first to report Netflix’s interest in landing the event. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

The Derby averaged more than 5.7 million viewers this year, making it the type of stand-alone event Netflix has been targeting in recent years.

ESPN is close to landing MLB.TV

While ESPN is walking away from its current MLB deal, the network is closing in on a new agreement to land MLB.TV, the league out-of-market service, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported MLB and ESPN have “a framework agreement” which would allow ESPN to exclusively sell MLB.TV games as part of its new direct-to-consumer service.

ESPN declined to comment on the report.

The deal would reportedly include ESPN having full broadcast rights for five teams whose TV rights are currently under MLB control: the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies.

Phillies fans can purchase streaming rights from MLB.TV for in-market games, but it doesn’t appear those right will carry over to ESPN.

ESPN could also keep MLB games as part of a midweek package, but it’s unclear how far those negotiations have progressed.

NBC Sports Philadelphia won’t be impacted

For Phillies fans, not much will change next season. Outside of a handful of national broadcasts, the bulk of the Phillies’ 162 games will continue to air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies are in the middle of a 25-year, $2.5 billion deal to broadcast games on the network through 2041. As part of that deal, the Phillies own 25% of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In-market fans can also stream Phillies games without needing a cable subscription through Peacock, though that runs $35.94 a month — $10.99 for Peacock Premium and $24.95 to stream games.

