Rounding up the local players selected on Day 3 of the MLB draft

Ian Petrutz grew up a Phillies fan, eating cheesesteaks in Citizens Bank Park’s Ashburn Alley.

Now, the Mantua native and his family will have a different MLB allegiance, after Petrutz was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday on the final day of the draft. Petrutz was the first player with local ties off the board on Day 3, drafted by the Cardinals in Round 12 with the 351st overall pick.

Petrutz started in left field for Alabama this season, batting .321 with six home runs and 40 RBIs with the Crimson Tide. He is a graduate of Bishop Eustace, the same school attended by recent Phillies call-up Tyler Phillips.

Angels take Malvern Prep graduate

The Los Angeles Angels selected Duke pitcher Fran Oschell III with the 352nd overall pick in the 12th round. Oschell, a Phoenixville native, is a graduate of Malvern Prep and is the 17th former Friar to be drafted since 2010.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander recorded a 6.94 ERA in 22 appearances, primarily coming out of the Blue Devils’ bullpen. Oschell held opposing hitters to a .198 batting average, and helped lead Duke to the ACC title.

Pirates select Hawks’ Matt McShane

St. Joseph’s right-handed pitcher Matt McShane was the first Hawk off the board in 2024, drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 384th overall pick in Round 13.

The Bensalem native finished the season with a 3.95 ERA and recorded 57 strikeouts across 43⅓ innings. McShane also spent the past two summers with the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League.

Cleveland drafts St. Joe’s outfielder

St. Joe’s outfielder Ryan Cesarini was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 415th overall pick in the 14th round.

Cesarini suffered an injury in preseason that limited him to 32 total starts as a junior. After returning to the lineup, Cesarini led the Hawks in batting average, hitting .380 with eight home runs to garner second team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Red Sox select Germantown Academy grad

The Boston Red Sox selected Alex Bouchard, a right-handed pitcher from Lehigh, with the 417th overall pick in the 14th round. Bouchard hails from Bucks County and is a Germantown Academy graduate.

He spent his freshman season at Dickinson College before joining the Mountain Hawks in 2023.

Bouchard, who tops out at 98 mph with his fastball, has a 3.86 ERA across 56 innings in his Lehigh career. He only made two appearances this season and underwent Tommy John surgery in February.

Phillies select three locals

The Phillies nabbed a pair of local college pitchers with their 15th and 16th round picks, selecting right-handers Luke Gabrysh out of St. Joseph’s with the 462nd overall pick and Eli Trop from Penn with the 492nd selection.

Gabrysh put up a 3-3 record and a 6.10 ERA in 20 appearances on Hawk Hill this season, but had a solid performance in the MLB draft League. Playing for the Trenton Thunder, the Wilmington native recorded a 1.42 ERA and struck out 23 across 12⅔ innings.

Trop, who is originally from Seattle, posted a 3.07 ERA across 55⅔ innings at Penn. The 6-foot-4 reliever helped the Quakers to two straight Ivy League titles and NCAA regional berths.

In the 19th round, the Phillies added a third local pitching prospect, taking Souderton Area graduate Erik Ritchie with the 582nd overall selection. The left-hander posted a 5.94 ERA in 53 innings at East Carolina University, where he was primarily used in a relief role.

Mariners take St. Joe’s Picollo

Ryan Picollo’s name was called by the Seattle Mariners 603rd overall in the 20th round, making it four Hawks taken in the 2024 draft.

Picollo, an outfielder, hails from a baseball family. His father J.J. is general manager and president of baseball operations for the Kansas City Royals, and Ryan’s brother Mike was his teammate on Hawk Hill.

Picollo’s 13 home runs tied for fifth in the Atlantic 10, and was named second team all-conference. He had a .291 batting average and .911 OPS in his senior season with St. Joe’s.

