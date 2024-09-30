Bryce Harper finished the year with the second highest selling MLB jersey. Trea Turner also made the list.

It’s not hard to spot a Bryce Harper jersey at Citizens Bank Park — they basically fill the stadium. And now we understand why. According Major League Baseball and the players’ association subsidiary MLB Players Inc., Harper has the second highest selling jersey in all of MLB — behind Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who also topped the list in 2023.

Harper, who led the team this season in on-base percentage (.373) and hits (157, his highest total since 2015), was followed on the list by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts — leaving the top four names unchanged from the midseason list announced at All-Star break.

In 2023, the Phillies didn’t have a single player in the top 20 of jersey sales. Now, after they clinched the National League East and gear up for Red October, the Phillies have two of the top 20 most popular jerseys. Trea Turner, who is also a key figure in an upcoming Netflix documentary, finished at No. 13, the same spot he was in at the break.

Here’s the rest of the top 20 …