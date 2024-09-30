Skip to content
Phillies
Bryce Harper finished the year with the second highest selling MLB jersey. Trea Turner also made the list.

Last year, no Phillies players cracked the top 20. This year, there’s a pair, including Harper at No. 2.

Phillies Bryce Harper gets splashed with water from teammates Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott after Harper had the gam-winning hit against the Astros last month.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

It’s not hard to spot a Bryce Harper jersey at Citizens Bank Park — they basically fill the stadium. And now we understand why. According Major League Baseball and the players’ association subsidiary MLB Players Inc., Harper has the second highest selling jersey in all of MLB — behind Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who also topped the list in 2023.

Harper, who led the team this season in on-base percentage (.373) and hits (157, his highest total since 2015), was followed on the list by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts — leaving the top four names unchanged from the midseason list announced at All-Star break.

In 2023, the Phillies didn’t have a single player in the top 20 of jersey sales. Now, after they clinched the National League East and gear up for Red October, the Phillies have two of the top 20 most popular jerseys. Trea Turner, who is also a key figure in an upcoming Netflix documentary, finished at No. 13, the same spot he was in at the break.

» READ MORE: MLB announces changes to uniforms after backlash — but many won’t be ready for next season

Here’s the rest of the top 20 …

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

  2. Bryce Harper, Phillies

  3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

  4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

  5. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

  6. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

  7. Juan Soto, New York Yankees

  8. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

  9. Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres

  10. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

  11. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

  12. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

  13. Trea Turner, Phillies

  14. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

  15. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

  16. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

  17. José Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

  18. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

  19. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

  20. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles