Bryce Harper finished the year with the second highest selling MLB jersey. Trea Turner also made the list.
Last year, no Phillies players cracked the top 20. This year, there’s a pair, including Harper at No. 2.
It’s not hard to spot a Bryce Harper jersey at Citizens Bank Park — they basically fill the stadium. And now we understand why. According Major League Baseball and the players’ association subsidiary MLB Players Inc., Harper has the second highest selling jersey in all of MLB — behind Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who also topped the list in 2023.
Harper, who led the team this season in on-base percentage (.373) and hits (157, his highest total since 2015), was followed on the list by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts — leaving the top four names unchanged from the midseason list announced at All-Star break.
In 2023, the Phillies didn’t have a single player in the top 20 of jersey sales. Now, after they clinched the National League East and gear up for Red October, the Phillies have two of the top 20 most popular jerseys. Trea Turner, who is also a key figure in an upcoming Netflix documentary, finished at No. 13, the same spot he was in at the break.
Here’s the rest of the top 20 …
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, Phillies
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Juan Soto, New York Yankees
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Trea Turner, Phillies
Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
José Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles