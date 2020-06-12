The rage we saw in ballparks 25 years ago after the longest strike in MLB history probably would not be as intense today, but the apathy toward the game is likely to be even greater and that’s something the owners and players should strongly consider. During these turbulent times, the owners have said that 40% of their revenue comes from gate receipts, concessions, and parking. That’s their justification for asking the players to take less than prorated salaries.