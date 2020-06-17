All it took was one face-to-face meeting to resuscitate a potential agreement between Major League Baseball and its players.
Three months and one face-to-face meeting, that is.
With the 2020 season hanging by a fingernail, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred jetted to Arizona on Tuesday to meet with Players Association executive director Tony Clark and deliver a proposal for a 60-game season, a source confirmed Wednesday. Considering Manfred and Clark hadn’t been in the same room since March or even spoken virtually since June 7, a mere conversation would’ve represented progress.
But the new pitch from MLB has sparked optimism within the sport that an agreement might actually be reached. In a statement Wednesday, Manfred said the sides left the meeting “with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement.”
It’s worth noting, however, that a source stressed that a deal isn’t imminent. Shortly thereafter, the Players Association tweeted that “reports of an agreement are false.”
The proposal, in fact, is expected to be rejected and countered by the players’ union. There are also the matters of health and safety. With COVID-19 on the rise in several states, including baseball hotbeds such as Florida, Texas and Arizona, the virus remains the ultimate arbiter of whether a baseball season can start, finish, or both.
But at least MLB and the players are on speaking terms again after several days of only turning up the rhetoric by making threats through strongly worded email communiques that were leaked to the media.
Details of both the meeting — other than that Clark and Manfred were not the only people in the room, as some reports stated — and the proposal are not yet known. Multiple reports indicated the players would receive their previously agreed-upon per-game salaries and the owners would get expanded playoffs this year and next.
The players are expected to push for a longer schedule. Under this 60-game proposal, the season would begin July 19, 71 days before the owners’ desired end date of Sept. 27. The players could seek the midpoint (66 games?) or doubleheaders that would elongate the schedule.
At 100% of their per-game pay, the total outlay for player salaries in a 60-game season would be roughly $1.5 billion, which equals the high end of MLB’s previous proposal of 72 games at a guaranteed 70% of the per-game rate and 83% if the playoffs are completed.
The players have been adamant about not reopening a March 26 agreement in which they negotiated to be paid based on how many games they play. Each of MLB’s three proposals before this involved a supplemental pay reduction and were rejected out of hand.
With the owners seemingly yielding on the issue of per-game pay, the question will hover over how much money they’re willing to give the players in total. Is $1.5 billion the ceiling? By agreeing to co-sign the expanded playoffs and the additional national TV revenue that would come with it, can the players barter for more money?
A tipping point in the negotiations came last Saturday night.
Frustrated by MLB’s repeated calls for additional salary reductions, Clark released a statement in which he termed further talks “futile” and dared Manfred to use his authority under the March accord to set a schedule. In challenging Manfred to “tell us when and where” to report for a resumption of spring training, Clark provided a hashtaggable rallying cry for players to parrot on social media.
In a prearranged interview Monday on ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special, Manfred said he was “not confident” that a season would be played, a dramatic 180 from five days earlier when he told the same network that the odds of having baseball this year were “100 percent.”
Manfred’s goal, in part, was to bring the players back to the table and cool the rancor that was boiling over. But his comments also reflected the owners’ fear that, if Manfred used his authority under the March agreement to impose a 50-game mini-season, the players’ union would file a billion-dollar grievance claiming that it didn’t represent MLB’s “best efforts” to stage a season.
But even if the parties have moved past all that, they still have to contend with COVID-19, which has killed nearly 117,000 people in the United States and doesn’t care about baseball’s problems.