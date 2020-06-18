According to ESPN and The Athletic, the players’ counteroffer also outlines a three-week spring training beginning June 26-28, a schedule that runs from July 19 through Sept. 27, expanded 16-team playoffs in 2020 and 2021, a universal designated hitter, opt-outs with pay and service time for players who are at higher risk for COVID-19, permission for teams to sell advertising in the form of uniform patches, and a plan for quarantines and/or neutral-site venues in the postseason to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus.