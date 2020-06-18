For roughly the going rate of a free-agent No. 5 starter, Major League Baseball owners could salvage the 2020 season.
Alas, it won’t happen at that cost.
One day after commissioner Rob Manfred jetted to Arizona for a face-to-face meeting with Players Association executive director Tony Clark and discussed the framework of a 60-game season in which players would receive per-game prorated pay, the players’ union made what it termed a “counterproposal” of 70 games at the same pay scale, according to a statement Thursday that confirmed an ESPN report.
But while a split-the-difference compromise of 65 games would seem both sensible and achievable, nothing between MLB owners and players is that easy.
The owners are unlikely to budge much, if at all, from 60 games, just as the players dug in on not reopening the March agreement for 100% of their prorated salaries, especially because the owners’ understanding of Manfred’s meeting with Clark was that the sides agreed to negotiate within the 60-game framework.
In a statement Wednesday, Manfred said he and Clark reached a “jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement.” But the Players Association quickly put out a statement that read tersely, “Reports of an agreement are false.”
Clark’s statement on Thursday notably parroted Manfred’s “basis for an agreement” phrasing.
Once again, then, the owners and players can’t agree about what they’ve agreed about.
Regardless, some quick math:
--60 games at per-game pay is an outlay of roughly $1.52 billion for player salaries.
--70 games at per-game pay brings that total to roughly $1.77 billion.
--The $251.6 million gap comes to approximately $8.4 million per team, or slightly less than the one-year contracts signed last winter by free-agent pitchers Kevin Gausman, Julio Teheran and Rick Porcello.
It isn’t a nominal difference. It certainly seems bridgeable, though, as long as the sides continue to talk rather than revert to the nasty rhetoric and mistrust that has characterized these negotiations and their relationship at large.
According to ESPN and The Athletic, the players’ counteroffer also outlines a three-week spring training beginning June 26-28, a schedule that runs from July 19 through Sept. 27, expanded 16-team playoffs in 2020 and 2021, a universal designated hitter, opt-outs with pay and service time for players who are at higher risk for COVID-19, permission for teams to sell advertising in the form of uniform patches, and a plan for quarantines and/or neutral-site venues in the postseason to guard against a second wave of the coronavirus.
The sides would also mutually agree to waive the filing of any potential grievances.
At a minimum, the dialogue of the last few days sets up a few pathways to a resolution:
a) MLB could reject the 70-game proposal, as it almost certainly will, and counter at the midpoint of 65 games, or $1.65 billion in total salaries, $135 million more than the 60-game framework.
If the players agreed this weekend, it would still allow for a July 19 opening day and a reasonable window of 70 to 73 days to shoehorn 65 games by Sept. 27-30.
b) The owners could refuse to move off 60 games and empower Manfred to exercise his authority under the March agreement to schedule the season without the players’ agreement. Manfred threatened to do exactly that last week, although the presumption then was that he would impose a 50ish-game season.
But if Manfred goes ahead, it would open the door to a grievance from the players claiming MLB didn’t make “best efforts” for a longer season and seeking a billion dollars in lost wages, a scenario that the owners prefer to avoid.
c) Manfred needs 75% approval -- 23 or more teams -- to impose a season. If eight or more owners inform him that they’d rather cancel the season altogether, it would leave baseball at risk of going dark until next spring training. But it also would saddle Manfred and the owners with having willingly shut down the sport in the midst of a pandemic, a sin that might be unforgivable in the eyes of fans who are already losing patience with the sides.