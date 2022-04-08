Strip away the bitterness of a 99-day offseason lockout, the bustle of a hurried spring training, and even the pomp and pageantry of opening day. There’s one dominant baseball storyline now, at least locally.

Will the Phillies finally make the playoffs?

Citizens Bank Park hasn’t hosted a postseason game since 2011. Is this the year? Which teams represent the Phillies’ stiffest competition? Who are the players to watch?

» READ MORE: Phillies 2022 season preview: Biggest storylines, predictions, roster outlook and more

The Inquirer’s baseball insiders make their predictions for division winners, wild-card winners, the playoffs, the World Series, and individual awards.

How many games will the Phillies win?

Scott Lauber: 86

Alex Coffey: 87

Matt Breen: 88

Marcus Hayes: 92

Will the Phillies make the playoffs?

Scott Lauber: Yes. The expanded 12-team postseason will help. But get ready for a lot of error-filled 11-10 slugfests.

Alex Coffey: Yes, the expanded playoffs, the addition of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, as well as the return of Seranthony Dominguez and the addition of Corey Knebel will push them over the edge.

Matt Breen: Yes. Finally. The increased playoff field almost guarantees that the Phillies will make it back to October. Will there be rally towels?

Marcus Hayes: Yes. Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson are pitching in contract years.

If so, will they win the NL East?

Scott Lauber: No. The Braves are still the Braves, even without Freddie Freeman.

Alex Coffey: No. As someone who saw Matt Olson play every day, I know he’s not some consolation prize for Freeman.

Matt Breen: No. The Braves are the defending world champions and did enough this offseason to remain division favorites even without Freeman.

Marcus Hayes: No. Please. Be serious.

» READ MORE: Setting the line on Phillies’ win total in 2022, Bryce Harper’s MVP chances, and more

If so, how far will they advance?

Scott Lauber: Divisional round. Zack Wheeler and Nola will get the Phillies through the best-of-three wild-card series.

Alex Coffey: NLCS, assuming the bullpen doesn’t burn out by then.

Matt Breen: NLCS. The Phillies will end the season with a torrid September and carry that momentum by winning a best-of-three wild-card series and best-of-five division series.

Marcus Hayes: They will not advance. Their atrocious defense finally comes due.

Which Phillies starting pitcher will rack up the most strikeouts?

Scott Lauber: Nola

Alex Coffey: Ranger Suárez

Matt Breen: Suárez

Marcus Hayes: Zach Eflin

Who will have the lowest ERA among Phillies regular starters?

Scott Lauber: Wheeler

Alex Coffey: Wheeler

Matt Breen: Wheeler

Marcus Hayes: Suárez

» READ MORE: Bryson Stott belongs in the majors. The Phillies had no choice but to find out if he is a star.

Who will lead the Phillies in home runs?

Scott Lauber: Schwarber

Alex Coffey: Schwarber

Matt Breen: Bryce Harper

Marcus Hayes: Rhys Hoskins

Who will lead the Phillies in batting average?

Scott Lauber: Harper

Alex Coffey: Harper

Matt Breen: Harper

Marcus Hayes: Jean Segura

Who will lead the Phillies in OPS?

Scott Lauber: Harper

Alex Coffey: Harper

Matt Breen: Harper

Marcus Hayes: Harper

How many games will Bryson Stott start?

Scott Lauber: 78

Alex Coffey: 85

Matt Breen: 105

Marcus Hayes: 140

Who will have the best season — Matt Vierling, Bryson Stott, or Alec Bohm?

Scott Lauber: Stott

Alex Coffey: Stott

Matt Breen: Stott

Marcus Hayes: Stott

Who will lead the Phillies in saves?

Scott Lauber: Domínguez

Alex Coffey: Knebel

Matt Breen: Knebel

Marcus Hayes: Jose Alvarado

Which Phillie will finish highest in MVP voting?

Scott Lauber: Harper

Alex Coffey: Harper

Matt Breen: Harper

Marcus Hayes: Hoskins

Who will be the NL MVP?

Scott Lauber: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Alex Coffey: Freeman, Dodgers

Matt Breen: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Marcus Hayes: Freeman, Dodgers

Who will be the NL Cy Young?

Scott Lauber: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

Alex Coffey: Buehler, Dodgers

Matt Breen: Max Scherzer, Mets

Marcus Hayes: Wheeler, Phillies

» READ MORE: Phillies 2022 season preview: Biggest storylines, predictions, roster outlook and more

Who will be the NL rookie of the year?

Scott Lauber: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs

Alex Coffey: Oneil Cruz, Pirates

Matt Breen: Cruz, Pirates

Marcus Hayes: Stott, Phillies

Who will be the AL MVP?

Scott Lauber: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Alex Coffey: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Matt Breen: Ohtani, Angels

Marcus Hayes: Mike Trout, Angels

Who will win the AL Cy Young?

Scott Lauber: Lucas Giolito, White Sox

Alex Coffey: Giolito, White Sox

Matt Breen: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Marcus Hayes: Jose Berrios, Blue Jays

» READ MORE: Matt Vierling keeps proving he belongs, this time as the Phillies’ center fielder

Who will be the AL rookie of the year?

Scott Lauber: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Alex Coffey: Rodriguez, Mariners

Matt Breen: Rodriguez, Mariners

Marcus Hayes: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Who will win the World Series, over which team?