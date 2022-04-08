Strip away the bitterness of a 99-day offseason lockout, the bustle of a hurried spring training, and even the pomp and pageantry of opening day. There’s one dominant baseball storyline now, at least locally.
Will the Phillies finally make the playoffs?
Citizens Bank Park hasn’t hosted a postseason game since 2011. Is this the year? Which teams represent the Phillies’ stiffest competition? Who are the players to watch?
The Inquirer’s baseball insiders make their predictions for division winners, wild-card winners, the playoffs, the World Series, and individual awards.
How many games will the Phillies win?
Scott Lauber: 86
Alex Coffey: 87
Matt Breen: 88
Marcus Hayes: 92
Will the Phillies make the playoffs?
Scott Lauber: Yes. The expanded 12-team postseason will help. But get ready for a lot of error-filled 11-10 slugfests.
Alex Coffey: Yes, the expanded playoffs, the addition of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, as well as the return of Seranthony Dominguez and the addition of Corey Knebel will push them over the edge.
Matt Breen: Yes. Finally. The increased playoff field almost guarantees that the Phillies will make it back to October. Will there be rally towels?
Marcus Hayes: Yes. Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson are pitching in contract years.
If so, will they win the NL East?
Scott Lauber: No. The Braves are still the Braves, even without Freddie Freeman.
Alex Coffey: No. As someone who saw Matt Olson play every day, I know he’s not some consolation prize for Freeman.
Matt Breen: No. The Braves are the defending world champions and did enough this offseason to remain division favorites even without Freeman.
Marcus Hayes: No. Please. Be serious.
If so, how far will they advance?
Scott Lauber: Divisional round. Zack Wheeler and Nola will get the Phillies through the best-of-three wild-card series.
Alex Coffey: NLCS, assuming the bullpen doesn’t burn out by then.
Matt Breen: NLCS. The Phillies will end the season with a torrid September and carry that momentum by winning a best-of-three wild-card series and best-of-five division series.
Marcus Hayes: They will not advance. Their atrocious defense finally comes due.
Which Phillies starting pitcher will rack up the most strikeouts?
Scott Lauber: Nola
Alex Coffey: Ranger Suárez
Matt Breen: Suárez
Marcus Hayes: Zach Eflin
Who will have the lowest ERA among Phillies regular starters?
Scott Lauber: Wheeler
Alex Coffey: Wheeler
Matt Breen: Wheeler
Marcus Hayes: Suárez
Who will lead the Phillies in home runs?
Scott Lauber: Schwarber
Alex Coffey: Schwarber
Matt Breen: Bryce Harper
Marcus Hayes: Rhys Hoskins
Who will lead the Phillies in batting average?
Scott Lauber: Harper
Alex Coffey: Harper
Matt Breen: Harper
Marcus Hayes: Jean Segura
Who will lead the Phillies in OPS?
Scott Lauber: Harper
Alex Coffey: Harper
Matt Breen: Harper
Marcus Hayes: Harper
How many games will Bryson Stott start?
Scott Lauber: 78
Alex Coffey: 85
Matt Breen: 105
Marcus Hayes: 140
Who will have the best season — Matt Vierling, Bryson Stott, or Alec Bohm?
Scott Lauber: Stott
Alex Coffey: Stott
Matt Breen: Stott
Marcus Hayes: Stott
Who will lead the Phillies in saves?
Scott Lauber: Domínguez
Alex Coffey: Knebel
Matt Breen: Knebel
Marcus Hayes: Jose Alvarado
Which Phillie will finish highest in MVP voting?
Scott Lauber: Harper
Alex Coffey: Harper
Matt Breen: Harper
Marcus Hayes: Hoskins
Who will be the NL MVP?
Scott Lauber: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Alex Coffey: Freeman, Dodgers
Matt Breen: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Marcus Hayes: Freeman, Dodgers
Who will be the NL Cy Young?
Scott Lauber: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
Alex Coffey: Buehler, Dodgers
Matt Breen: Max Scherzer, Mets
Marcus Hayes: Wheeler, Phillies
Who will be the NL rookie of the year?
Scott Lauber: Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
Alex Coffey: Oneil Cruz, Pirates
Matt Breen: Cruz, Pirates
Marcus Hayes: Stott, Phillies
Who will be the AL MVP?
Scott Lauber: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Alex Coffey: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Matt Breen: Ohtani, Angels
Marcus Hayes: Mike Trout, Angels
Who will win the AL Cy Young?
Scott Lauber: Lucas Giolito, White Sox
Alex Coffey: Giolito, White Sox
Matt Breen: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
Marcus Hayes: Jose Berrios, Blue Jays
Who will be the AL rookie of the year?
Scott Lauber: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
Alex Coffey: Rodriguez, Mariners
Matt Breen: Rodriguez, Mariners
Marcus Hayes: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Who will win the World Series, over which team?
Scott Lauber: White Sox over Dodgers
Alex Coffey: Dodgers over Blue Jays
Matt Breen: Dodgers over Blue Jays
Marcus Hayes: Dodgers over Yankees