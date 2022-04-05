The curtain is about to go up on the 2022 season and a re-tooled Phillies team that came out of the lockout spending on a pair of big bats. With Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos (a combined $179 million in salary) joining Bryce Harper, the reigning National League MVP, and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto, the Phillies are counting on their offense to carry them and break a 10-year playoff drought.

But there is a lot more to know about this Phillies season, which begins at 3:05 p.m. Friday against the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.

Check back here all week as we preview the season.

Biggest questions in 2022

Throwback mentality of starting pitchers suits Phillies’ needs in 2022

At a time when teams are scaling their starting pitchers back, Zack Wheeler is wired to go six, seven, eight or even nine innings. His 213⅓ innings pitched led all of MLB last season. It’s something he takes pride in, and he’s not alone. In 2021, the Phillies’ five starters — Wheeler, Zach Eflin, Ranger Suárez, Kyle Gibson and Aaron Nola — tied for third among all 30 MLB teams in innings pitched per games started with 5⅔.

It’s an old-school mentality, but it’s one that suits the Phillies’ needs well. With a bullpen that has been taxed the past few seasons, having starters who can go deep is essential. Because of the shortened spring training due to the 99-day lockout, manager Joe Girardi is planning on holding back his starters a bit in the first month of the season. But once they get going, it will be hard to rein them in.

These three young player could determine Phillies’ fate in 2022

The ceiling is as high as it has been — and as easy to envision — as it has been since the end of their last era of greatness. In Bryson Stott, Ranger Suárez and Seranthony Dominguez, they have three young players whose pedigree and track records warrant hope that the Phillies can finish the season in legitimate contention. If all of them are at least average, and one of them stars, you’ll feel really good about September once it arrives.

The ifs are still there. But the list is a lot shorter, and its potential is as tantalizing as it has been in some time.

Vierling keeps proving he belongs, this time as Phillies CF

The most unheralded player in the Phillies’ probable opening-day lineup wasn’t a blue-chip prospect or a sabermetrics darling. He didn’t have a spot on the 40-man roster a year ago. He wasn’t even prominent on the team’s radar until he volunteered at the 2020 fall instructional league that he’s at ease playing multiple positions.

But Matt Vierling could always hit a baseball hard. Very hard. And now he will get the chance to do so this season on a regular basis as the Phillies center fielder.

Moniak’s turnaround

New Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long figured a change in the direction of Mickey Moniak’s stride could spur more rotation with his hips. But it was all predicated on shuffling his feet in the left-handed batter’s box and moving him closer to the plate.

Moniak was willing to try it, so Long went to work. The results were clear as the 23-year-old outfielder turned in a strong spring. And when the Phillies line up for pregame introductions Friday at Citizens Bank Park, there may not be a more unlikely player on the opening-day roster than Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft who was all but written off by team officials when the offseason began.

Another game-changer in Moniak’s turnaround? A little black book that he has used to journal his thoughts on the way to making the Phillies roster.

Can the infield defense improve?

Bobby Dickerson, 56, is in his fifth decade in baseball, the last four as mostly an infield instructor. He has worked for five organizations and coached four Gold Glove Award winners. Manny Machado swears by him. He doesn’t care much for defensive metrics. He prefers to be hands-on.

It’s fair to say, though, that Dickerson hasn’t met a challenge like his task with the Phillies. They rehired him in October to improve the majors’ worst infield defense, with one catch (unfortunate pun intended): They didn’t change the personnel.

What’s new at the Bank

Citizens Bank Park is tapping some new and familiar names to join the food lineup. Here’s what to expect from these new spots, plus details on new menu items throughout the park.

Among the new eats: The Big Piece is returning to first base at Citizens Bank Park as the fried chicken restaurant partly owned by Ryan Howard is opening a concession stand.