Phillies still plan to move on from Nick Castellanos before spring training

Nick Castellanos’ future became evident in November when the Phillies’ highest-ranking baseball official said "change of sceneries can be beneficial.“

Three months later, Castellanos is still on the roster.

“We continue to talk to clubs about [a trade],” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday.

And if the Phillies don’t find a taker for the disgruntled right fielder before the first full-squad workout Monday?

“We’re doing everything we can to make a move by that time period,” Dombrowski said. “I’ll leave it at that right now.“

If the Phillies don’t trade Castellanos, they’re expected to release him. Either way, they will pay all or most of his $20 million salary.

No matter what, though, don’t expect him to walk through the doors of the spring-training complex.

Castellanos’ relationship within the clubhouse soured last season when he clashed with manager Rob Thomson over playing time, including an incident in the dugout in Miami that led to a one-game benching. In December, the Phillies extended Thomson’s contract through 2027.

Also in December, the Phillies signed free-agent outfielder Adolis García to a one-year, $10 million contract to take Castellanos’ spot in right field.

Castellanos turns 34 in March and is coming off his worst season in which he fumbled his everyday role in August. He batted .250 with 17 homers and an 88 OPS-plus (12% below league average). He also was among the majors’ worst outfield defenders, with negative-11 defensive runs saved.

But in a depressed offensive environment across the sport, especially among righty-hitting outfielders, the Phillies hoped to peddle Castellanos to a team that was willing to pick up even a portion of his salary in the last year of his contract.

The Pittsburgh Pirates appeared to be a potential partner after losing out in the bidding for several free agents, notably Kyle Schwarber. But Pittsburgh signed designated hitter Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million contract Monday.

A major league source said Monday the Phillies were still talking with “two or three teams” about Castellanos. The San Diego Padres might have a need after ranking 27th in the majors with a .630 OPS from the DH spot last season. The Colorado Rockies need a lot, including a DH (.613 OPS last season).