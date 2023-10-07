Phillies execute plan to stop the Braves: Hard-throwing relievers blank MLB’s top offense, 3-0, to win Game 1

ATLANTA — Four hours before the curtain went up on another Phillies-Braves postseason drama, Rob Thomson sat at his desk in the visiting manager’s office and shared a secret.

The Phillies had a plan to stop the unstoppable Braves offense.

“Their slug is way down vs. velocity,” he said, “and we’ve got that.”

Never mind, then, that Ranger Suárez gave up one measly hit to the first 13 Braves batters Saturday night. Thomson turned the last 16 outs into a bullpen relay race, unleashing one flamethrowing reliever after another on the Braves for 5⅓ innings.

Lo and behold, it worked. Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, rookie sensation Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and finally Craig Kimbrel passed the baton and — with a considerable defensive assist from Trea Turner — muted the mighty Braves in a red-handed 3-0 stealing of Game 1 to seize control of the best-of-five divisional round series.

It marked the first time the Braves were shut out since May — and the first time they got shut out at home all season.

And now, after 104 wins and record-tying 307 homers and the highest single-season slugging percentage on record (.501), the Braves are faced with this sobering reality: They must defeat Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on Monday night to avoid going back to Citizens Bank Park with their season on life support.

Gulp.

The Phillies’ strategy was enabled, in part, because of an unusual day off between Game 1 and 2. Thomson was able to empty the bullpen without worrying about having to use anyone on back-to-back days.

It helped, too, that Turner made a run-saving play behind Strahm in the eighth inning. With two on and one out, Turner dove to his right to smother Ozzie Albies’ scorcher, then flipped to second to start a rally-killing double play.

But the Phillies’ series-opening plan also was the product of shrewd scouting. For all of the Braves’ offensive achievements, they slugged .396 on pitchers that were 97 mph or faster compared to .512 on 96 and slower. And the Phillies happen to have the hardest-throwing bullpen in baseball.

It was an exploitable advantage, especially in Game 1.

“I think it could be a weapon,” Wheeler said before the game. “We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of velo down there. This type of team can hit mistakes even with velocity, so you still have to be careful. But you can get away with a little more when you do have your velocity up that high. You don’t have to be perfect.”

Thomson insisted he wouldn’t simply follow a pregame script. But when he walked to the mound and took the ball from Suárez after 53 oh-so-cool pitches, the Phillies’ intentions were clear.

The Phillies grabbed a lead against hard-throwing Braves starter Spencer Strider on a two-strike RBI single by Bryson Stott in the fourth inning. Bryce Harper homered in the sixth to make it 2-0, and the Phillies tacked on a run in the eighth.

But the story was Thomson’s bullpen maneuvering. It almost unraveled right away, too. Hoffman walked Marcell Ozuna to load the bases and fell behind Michael Harris II. But the “Garbage Man,” as Harper calls him because of his knack for cleaning up messes on the bases, regrouped and threw a nasty front-foot splitter to strike out Harris and strand two more runners.

Next up: Domínguez, who struggled for much of the season and was surpassed by Hoffman as the most trusted righty setup man. He didn’t pitch in the two-game wild-card sweep of the Marlins, and Thomson admitted he was trying to find a spot to get him into a game.

But like last October, Domínguez’s velocity ticked up in his first postseason appearance. He cranked his fastball to 98 mph, even scraped 99, and struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley. It was reminiscent of last year, when he reclaimed his lost mojo by striking out Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in a wild-card game in St. Louis.

From there, the Phillies turned to Alvarado, who made quick work of the middle of the Braves’ order, including lefty-hitting 54-homer Matt Olson. The sixth inning is early for Alvarado, but Thomson was able to go to him earlier than usual because of his extreme confidence in Kerkering.

Forget that Kerkering began the season in low-A and didn’t make his major-league debut until late September. Asked before the game if he had the confidence to use Kerkering in a high-leverage spot against the big, bad Braves, Thomson said, “I do now.”

Sure enough, Kerkering retired the bottom of the Braves’ order on eight pitches in the seventh, looking so good that Thomson left him to face Acuña to start the eighth. When he walked Acuña, Thomson turned to Strahm, who gave up a hit, got a long fly ball from Olson, and help from Turner.

Kimbrel finished it off in the ninth, capping off a Phillies strategy that couldn’t have worked more perfectly.