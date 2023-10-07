Red October gets better and redder as Orion Kerkering deals and Bryce Harper homers for Phillies

ATLANTA — This October couldn’t be going any better or get any redder.

For the second year in a row the Phillies stole Game 1of the NL Division Series in Atlanta, this time, 3-0.

Last year, they rode this momentum to the World Series. This year, their roster is different. Their spirit remains the same.

The Braves won 104 games behind a historic offense.

Advertisement

The Braves brought bashers. The Phillies brought heart.

Phillies rookie phenom Orion Kerkering set down the Big Braves Machine, 1-2-3, in an eight-pitch seventh inning. During the break between innings, the ballpark speakers blasted the anthem, “Legends Are Made.”

It is, indeed.

Kerkering walked leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna, Jr. to start the eighth and gave way to lefty Matt Strahm, who gave up a hit but escaped with a double play for the ages.

Shortstop Trea Turner dived to his right, flipped to Bryson Stott from his belly, and when Stott turned and fired the inning ended.

That 2-0 lead in the seventh was authored, mostly, by franchise slugger Bryce Harper, who walked and scored in the fourth, then homered in the sixth off Braves ace Spencer Strider. Harper was 1-for-6 in the two wild-card wins Tuesday and Wednesday over the Marlins, whom starters Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dominated.

Ranger Suárez cruised through 3⅔ innings — scoreless, obviously — before Rob Thomson and the Analytics Gang pulled him with two men on in the fourth. Jeff Hoffman, José Alvarado, and Seranthony Domínguez preceded Kerkering and Strahm, and, while each allowed at least one runner, none allowed even one run. Craig Kimbrel set the Braves down 1-2-3 in the ninth for the save. Domínguez got the win.

This was nothing short of incredible.

The Braves had the best offense in the analytics era. They tied a major-league record with 307 homers, and set one with a .501 slugging percentage. They hoped all of this baseball bashing would interrupt 33 years of postseason malaise, in which they’d reached the postseason 22 times but won the World Series just twice. It was the Phillies who doused their hopes twice, with upstart, charismatic clubs in 1993 and 2022.

» READ MORE: Those famous standing ovations for Trea Turner energized him — and fired up the Phillies as well

Each time, the Braves watched the Phillies in the World Series. The Braves now have won 18 NL East titles, but they’re two losses from putting another brick in their wall of futility. Atlanta now must beat either Game 2 starter Wheeler or Game 3 starter Nola, who will have the support of 46,000 maniacs at Citizens Bank Park.”Yeah. Good luck.

If you’ve never smelled the odor of 43,000 people sighing in despair of a ballclub that never fails to disappoint, then you should’ve been at Truist Park on Saturday night when Domínguez struck out their No. 1 and No. 2 hitters. It stank like that stretch of I-95 that runs through southeast Georgia.

It’s as if fate understands that the universe, the baseball world, and the TV rating all are better served if plucky, personable Phillies win the NLDS and the boring, bland Braves resume their storied run of frustration.

Because the Phillies got a little lucky.

First, Kyle Schwarber tried to go from second to third base on a ball that Trea Turner hit slightly to the right of shortstop Orlando Arcia in the first. He broke a cardinal rule: In that situation, you go back to second on that play unless the ball is hit to the shortstop’s left. Predictably, Schwarber, who might be the slowest player in the organization, was out, and Turner was on first base.

It didn’t matter. A few pitches later Turner advanced to second on a wild pitch, which left the Phillies in a slightly better situation — man on second, one out — since Turner is one of the best base runners in franchise history.

Later, with two out and a runner on first, Turner fielded a ball to his left. He chose to flip to Bryson Stott at second to force out Ozzie Albies, but the ball seemed to get stuck in his mitt. Second base umpire Mark Carlson called Albies safe, but the Phillies challenged and won.

Thomson seemed to worsen the situation in the fourth when he pulled Suárez, a lefty, who’d allowed one hit and three base runners but would face 40-homer, right-handed DH Marcel Ozuna — who, for what it’s worth, was 3-for-14 with five strikeouts and no homers against Suárez.

Thomson’s rear end wound up over a fire when right-handed Jeff Hoffman walked Ozuna to load the bases. Hoffman pulled his manager from the flames when he struck out left-handed hitter Michael Harris to end the inning.

Domínguez had the fifth, and he allowed two hits, but with one out he froze putative MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 98-mph sinker on the inside black, then ran a full-count, sinking fastball eight inches from the left edge of the zone all the way backdoor to the middle of the plate.

» READ MORE: ‘We’re built for this’: Bryson Stott and Aaron Nola lead the Phillies to inevitable NLDS battle with the Braves

Then Austin Riley swung, feebly at a third strike, but had no chance.

Neither did the Braves, really, especially after a catcher’s interference call during J.T. Realmuto’s ninth-inning at-bat forced in a third run. The Braves challenged, lost, and the fans — a ballpark record 43,689 of them — saw the replays and lost their collective mind.

They’re usually a placid bunch by the ninth inning, anesthetized by inappropriate warpath chants, Bar-be-que, and Bud Light.

But on Saturday they reached a tipping point. They threw dozens of cans and bottles onto the field, delaying the game by eight minutes. They’d had enough.

After all, it’s been 33 years.

And it’s the Phillies.

And It’s Red October.

And it’s getting redder and redder.