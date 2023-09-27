Calum Scott wants to perform ‘Dancing On My Own’ live for the Phillies

The calendar is about to turn to October. The Phillies are headed back to the playoffs. And DJ Garrett Stubbs, whose day job is backup catcher for the Phillies, is once again on the 1s and 2s.

That can only mean one thing: You’re about to listen to a lot of Calum Scott.

Scott’s cover of Robyn’s hit “Dancing On My Own” — specifically the Tiesto remix version — became the Phillies’ playoffs anthem a year ago when they made a surprise run to the World Series. It started as a victory song in the clubhouse — thanks in large part to Kyle Schwarber, who brought it over from the Red Sox — and soon became a household hit as videos of the team singing and celebrating began to spill out of their champagne-soaked clubhouse after each successive series win.

Eventually, it was being blared throughout Rittenhouse Square multiple times a day and getting covered by the Philadelphia Orchestra. It was among the most popular karaoke songs at the time, and was so popular that Robyn was getting royalties from it.

Scott even went so far as to offer to sing it live at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. And while that ultimately never happened, there’s a chance it still could. See, the Phillies brought the song back after a slow start to the season, and climbed their way from out of the playoffs to the top wild card spot in the months since. And now that they’re dancing into the postseason, Scott again wants to perform his hit cover in Philly after seeing the team celebrate their playoff berth on Tuesday night.

Unlike last year, when the idea of Scott performing live was pitched just ahead of the World Series and while he was touring in Southeast Asia and Australia, the English singer doesn’t appear to currently be touring. Perhaps that leaves his schedule open enough for a trip to Philadelphia this fall.

