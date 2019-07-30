Jason Vargas probably won’t be here long enough to be part of the next great Phillies team. But there’s a chance he could help this flawed Phillies club win a wild-card berth.
And that wouldn’t be nearly as trivial as Monday’s trade looked on the surface.
It looked worse than that, actually. Ten years to the day that the Phillies acquired Cliff Lee to help with a playoff push, they traded for a 36-year-old soft-tossing left-hander whose removal from the non-contending Mets’ rotation was made possible one day earlier when New York dealt for controllable 28-year-old right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Think of Vargas, though, as a red-pinstriped Band-Aid. He won’t solve the Phillies’ most profound problem, namely that they haven’t produced enough starting pitching in their farm system over the last 10 years to sustain a strong rotation. The continued development of prized prospect Spencer Howard or a blockbuster trade for a controllable, young arm would accomplish that, but pulling off the latter might cost the Phillies the former.
Vargas is a worthwhile upgrade over everyone in the Phillies’ rotation except ace Aaron Nola. And at a time when Jake Arrieta is compromised by a bone spur floating in his right elbow and Eflin is dealing with fatigue, there’s value in a league-average starter who gobbles up innings and doesn’t deplete a bullpen that will be without veteran Tommy Hunter for the rest of this season and might not get David Robertson or Pat Neshek back either.
“Vargas is going to give us a chance to win every time he takes the ball,” general manager Matt Klentak said on a conference call Monday evening. “That’s what he does. He keeps his team in the game.”
Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail have made it clear that they aren’t inclined to trade away future assets at a time when the Phillies are more than one move away from winning a World Series. That’s fine, even sensible, although given the regressions of Vince Velasquez, Eflin and Nick Pivetta (as a starter, at least), it’s worth wondering if sacrificing a few promising prospects for three years of Matthew Boyd or a year and a half of Mike Minor or Trevor Bauer isn’t really the way to go.
But that's a subject for, say, Wednesday at 4 p.m., if the trade deadline comes and goes without the Phillies making a bigger move.
In the meantime, there’s Vargas, who has a 3.27 earned-run average since his third start of the season, has pitched into the sixth inning in 10 of his last 16 starts, and cost the Phillies only .195-hitting double-A catcher Austin Bossart.
Bryce Harper said on Sunday that he viewed the trade deadline as an either-or proposition.
"Red button, blue button," the star right fielder said. "World Series or prospects."
Harper stopped short of saying which button he would push. MacPhail and Klentak seem to be hammering away at a third option: Improving the roster on the margins with Jay Bruce, Brad Miller, Drew Smyly, Mike Morin and Vargas in an attempt to nudge the Phillies in the six-team wild-card traffic jam in the National League and addressing the really big issues, specifically the rotation, in the offseason.
It’s a reasonable approach. A wild card wouldn’t be as satisfying to fans as a division title, especially after owner John Middleton spent nearly half a billion dollars on the roster in the offseason. But it could be easily sold as the next logical step for a team that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since 2011.
Vargas is owed a little less than $4 million for the rest of this season and has an $8 million club option (or $2 million buyout) for next year. If he pitches well, he would be relatively affordable as a back-end rotation piece next season. If he doesn’t, nothing lost, so long as he doesn’t pick any fights in the clubhouse.
Speaking of which, Klentak said he was surprised by the incident last month in which Vargas threatened a Newsday reporter by saying he would “knock you the [expletive] out, bro,” then wasn’t regretful about the incident even though management directed him to apologize. Klentak was in the Los Angeles Angels’ front office in 2013 when Vargas pitched for the team and said it seemed “so out of character” for the pitcher.
"We did ask a lot of questions and learn a lot about that," Klentak said. "I think that was an isolated episode. I don't think that was a reflection of who Jason Vargas is at all."
Nobody is under any delusions about who Jason Vargas is as a pitcher. But it’s easy to see how he could help the Phillies achieve their goal, if only for one season.