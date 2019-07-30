Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail have made it clear that they aren’t inclined to trade away future assets at a time when the Phillies are more than one move away from winning a World Series. That’s fine, even sensible, although given the regressions of Vince Velasquez, Eflin and Nick Pivetta (as a starter, at least), it’s worth wondering if sacrificing a few promising prospects for three years of Matthew Boyd or a year and a half of Mike Minor or Trevor Bauer isn’t really the way to go.