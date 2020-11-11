But Hader, 26, is about to go through arbitration, likely hiking his salary into the $5 million to $7 million range. In time, though probably not in 2021, he will become too pricey for the Brewers, who have NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams behind him. And with a 2.54 ERA and a 44.1% strikeout rate that leads all relievers with a minimum of 40 innings pitched since 2017, a case could be made that Hader’s value will never be higher.