Tonight’s Phillies-Yankees game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies head up I-95 to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees, but good luck finding the game on TV.

That’s right, it’s Apple TV+ night. For the fourth straight season, the tech giant is streaming two games a week as part of its Friday Night Baseball doubleheader, which once again features the Phillies.

Advertisement

That means the only place to watch tonight’s game is Apple TV+, which currently runs $9.99 a month (though there is a free, seven-day trial if you’ve never signed up for the service before).

Apple’s MLB deal runs through the 2028 season.

Calling tonight’s game is Wayne Randazzo, the cousin of MLB umpire Tony Randazzo, who drew the ire of both Phillies fans and announcers during a game back in April.

One-time Phillies pitcher turned analyst Dontrelle Willis will join Randazzo in the booth, with Heidi Watney reporting from Yankee Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. Philly time. Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, his third start since being sent to the bullpen in June He’ll face Yankees righty Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA).

If you don’t want to set up an Apple TV+ account or bother streaming the game, you can still listen on 94.1 WIP, with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker on the call. You can also find the game at bars and restaurants around Philadelphia, thanks to Apple’s distribution deal with DirecTV. Just call ahead to make sure.

One nice perk of the service is you can switch the audio to WIP, so you can hear Franzke and Stocker’s perfectly synced with Apple’s crisp footage and minimalist graphics (as well as their distracting probabilities).

The Phillies will be back on NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, with Tom McCarthy and John Kruk in the booth.

Kruk, in his ninth season calling Phillies games, will stick around for the next few weeks, and the trio will be joined by former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels on Aug. 2.

Phillies will be back on Apple TV+ next month

Don’t cancel your Apple TV+ subscription after tonight’s game, because the Phillies will be back on Friday Night Baseball next month.

Apple TV+ will stream the first game of the Phillies’ three-game homestand against the Atlanta Braves on August 29.

The Phillies also have one game scheduled to stream exclusively on the Roku Channel — their Aug. 17 matchup against the Washington Nationals. Unlike Apple TV+, which runs $9.99 a month, the Roku Channel is free to stream (and you can watch the Eagles’ Super Bowl documentary from NFL Films while you’re there).

Fans might be forced to stream more games on Apple TV+ next season.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told CNBC last week the tech giant is one of at least three bidders for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package next season. The two others are NBC and ESPN, which opted out of its rights package earlier this season.

Phillies standings

Phillies news

Upcoming Phillies TV schedule