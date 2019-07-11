Ninety games into his 13-year, $330 million contract, Bryce Harper has proven to be more style than substance. Only one of the four back-end starters, Zach Eflin, has displayed the sort of competence Matt Klentak anticipated when he rebuilt the roster last winter. The bullpen has been crippled by injury and incompetence. Six weeks ago they were 11 games over .500 with a 3 1/2 game lead in the National League East. But they exit the All-Star break Friday having gone 14-21 since, trailing the Braves by 6 1/2 games and the Nationals by a half-game, and clinging to the last wild-card slot by their bamboo-tortured fingernails.