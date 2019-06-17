Yes, after the past few weeks it’s gotten harder to consider this glass half-full. In the past month the Phillies have lost or split five series, most recently dropping two of three in Atlanta, which overtook them and holds a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East. That’s the thing: The Phillies, a pretty good team, that has struggled against very good teams. Two of the other four series losses were against the other division leaders, the Dodgers and the Brewers. One series loss came at the Cubs, who also have 39 wins, and they lost the other series to a 38-win Diamondbacks club.