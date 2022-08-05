Good luck finding the Phillies game on TV tonight.

Instead of airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia, tonight’s matchup against the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of the tech giant’s Friday Night Baseball lineup, which features two exclusive games each week.

Fortunately, fans were able to flip to NBC Sports Philadelphia last night to see new Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard win in his rain-shortened debut. Tonight, the Phillies will send Kyle Gibson to the mound, who missed his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves due to a family death. Gibson will face Nationals starter Josiah Gray, who went 1-3 last month in five starts with an 4.36 ERA.

Friday night’s game is free to watch, but you need to set up an Apple TV+ account and either download the app or watch on their website (The Apple TV+ app isn’t available on Andriod phones).

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Melanie Newman, who will be joined by former slugger Cliff Floyd and Bally’s MLB insider Russell Dorsey. Tricia Whitaker will report from Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans can also check out Apple Music, which has a playlist featuring each of the player’s walk-up songs.

It’s unclear how many fans are actually watching games on Apple TV+, since the tech giant has yet to release viewership numbers. But it’s become clear that Apple loves the Phillies – they added a fourth game to their Friday night schedule on Thursday.

Here are the remaining Phillies games that are scheduled to stream exclusively on Apple TV+:

Aug. 12 at the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 2 at the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 p.m.

As of now, the Phillies are not scheduled to appear again on Peacock’s exclusive Sunday morning game, but the schedule only currently goes through Sept. 4.