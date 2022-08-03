ATLANTA — David Robertson could smile and play along with the narrative that it feels like he never left the Phillies. But that would be glossing over one of the more unlikely comeback stories you will ever hear.

Settle in, then, and listen to this odyssey.

In the 1,207 days since Robertson walked off the mound in Miami, his right elbow seizing up, he had Tommy John surgery and a simultaneous flexor tendon repair, tried to make it back in 12 months only to cut off his rehab, received platelet-rich plasma injection to help the healing, took four months off from throwing, showcased for several teams in 2021 and even got a few offers but decided not to sign, joined Team USA for a pre-Olympic qualifier, took another break, pitched in a men’s league, went to independent ball for a few days, faced the U.S. junior national team as an Olympic tune-up, pitched in the Olympics in Japan, signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and pitched in triple A before making it back to the big leagues, signed a one-year deal with the Cubs, took over as the closer in Chicago, and got traded to the Phillies before Tuesday’s deadline.

Got all that?

“I had a very unusual rehab process,” Robertson said, laughing. “When they tell you 16 to 18 months, they mean 16 to 18 months. And don’t push it.”

OK, rewind. A men’s league?

“Yeah, I was playing at Cardines Field [in Newport, R.I.],” said Robertson, who lives in nearby Barrington. “A kid who was catching me, he was on a team and I asked if I could pitch a couple innings there, so they let me come over and pitch two innings, start a game. It was the Sunset League. It turns out I was the oldest guy in the men’s league.”

Robertson is 37 now but said he feels like he’s pitching as well as he did when he was 32. That was in 2017, by the way, when he got traded from the White Sox to the Yankees at the deadline and went 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA n 30 appearances down the stretch.

The Phillies would take that, of course. But Robertson won’t be the closer, even though he had a 2.23 ERA and 14 saves in 19 chances with the Cubs and is throwing his cutter as hard as he ever has (93.3 mph).

“I didn’t sign up to be a closer for the Cubs,” Robertson said. “I just signed up to pitch in the back end of the bullpen, late innings. I’ll be ready from the sixth [inning] on.”

The Phillies really only need Robertson to be an upgrade over Jeurys Familia, the veteran setup man who signed for $6 million in March but posted a 6.09 ERA and got designated for assignment Tuesday.

As much as anyone, Robertson knows the feeling of not delivering as a free agent with the Phillies. He signed a two-year, $23 million deal before the 2019 and made a total of seven appearances before his elbow blew out.

Robertson also realizes the opportunity he now has.

“To redeem myself? Yeah, it’d be nice,” he said. “I was very excited to come here last time. I felt like it was the perfect fit, and then I got there and my body just let me down. I couldn’t pitch. I was no help to the team. So, I’m back now, got a chance to throw, got a playoff chance. I’m excited about it.”

