Phillies ace Zack Wheeler rebounds from World Series fiasco, aces the Marlins in Game 1 win

One hundred pitches. Sixty-seven strikes. One run. A deafening send-off ovation from 45,662 fans bedecked in the red of a most jubilant Philadelphia October.

That was Tuesday night’s work for Zack Wheeler in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series with the Marlins. How was yours? If it was as good as his, your boss owes you a bonus.

The last time Wheeler pitched in the postseason it was Game 6 of the World Series, and manager Rob Thomson analytic-ed him off the mound after 5⅓ scoreless innings with a 1-0 lead after just 70 pitches. Seventy. Pitches.

José Alvarado entered, gave up a homer, and the Phillies lost the game and the series.

Maybe next time, with this gem in mind, Thomson will turn a deaf ear to the calculator crowd and leave one of the game’s best pitchers in to sink or swim.

Because, when the leaves turn red, Wheeler swims like Michael Phelps.

This is what the best pitchers do. Wheeler is among the best. There is no question.

The best, like Justin Verlander. Like Max Scherzer. Like Gerrit Cole and Corbin Burnes and Sandy Alcántara, the Marlins’ ace who, unlike Wheeler, won’t pitch in this series or this postseason, because Alcántara is hurt.

Wheeler allowed a Marlins hit to start the third but got a broken-bat double play to end that inning. He erased a two-out single in the fourth with the fourth of his eight strikeouts. Josh Bell doubled with one out in the seventh, and it looked like Wheeler was going to quash that, too.

He froze Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a 96-mph fastball whose seams nipped the lower lip of the strike zone, which led Chisholm to give lots of lip to umpire Stu Scheurwater, who, replays showed, was right.

But then Wheeler failed to cover first base quickly enough on a ground ball to second to beat Jake Burger; perhaps Wheeler assumed that inexperienced first baseman Bryce Harper would cover, since the ball was hit so far to Harper’s right that he had to dive for it.

At any rate, Wheeler then gave up a scorched one-hopper to third base, which Alec Bohm speared but could not throw from his knee with enough pace to retire Bryan De La Cruz, and that was that. Wheeler didn’t get the benefit of the doubt on a checked-swing strike that would have dispatched De La Cruz. Them’s the breaks, even for an ace.

That was that. Wheeler had done his job. His latest masterpiece continued a seven-game run of superb postseason starts, all with the Phillies in the last two autumns. His performances stack up with anyone’s.

Hall-of-Fame anyones.

Wheeler’s playoff ERA now is 2.55, which is a better first seven starts than Randy Johnson (3.10), Roger Clemens (3.45), Scherzer (3.46), and Verlander (5.71).

He’s been almost as good as Curt Schilling (1.70).

Wheeler is making $24.5 million in the fourth year of a five-year, $118 million contract.

He is vastly underpaid.

You could feel this coming. He’s been great down the stretch.

In his previous 15 starts Wheeler was 6-2 with a 3.17 ERA. Subtract a five-inning, six-run, three-homer disaster against the Big Braves Machine on Sept. 12 (it’s a fair mulligan) and that ERA drops to 2.74. Most compellingly, Wheeler lasted at least six innings in 13 of 14 starts, the exception being the five-inning aberration against the Braves.

You could feel his teammates feeling it coming. They live by the long ball, but they knew homers weren’t necessary with Wheeler in shutdown mode.

By the end of the fourth inning, eight of the nine Phillies starters had at least one hit; only Bryce Harper hadn’t reached base. The Phillies had three runs. Harper got his hit in the eighth.

Nobody hit a home run.

Most of the lineup had struggled against Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo, so they worked him to death. They forced at least 23 pitches in three of the first four innings, and he was toast after 90 pitches.

It was a night framed around Wheeler.

Thomson started Cristian Pache over 29-year-old, 30-30 triple-A star Weston Wilson, because, with Wheeler on the mound, defense was premium. Sure enough, National League batting champion Luis Arraez fired a sinking liner to left on the game’s third pitch, a 98-mph sinker. Pache snared it, chest high.

When you’ve got an ace, you expect him to ace.

And brother, do the Phillies have an ace.

Since 2018, no pitcher with at least 100 starts matches Wheeler’s 3.28 ERA, and he’s got 161 starts. Nobody with at least 150 starts is even close.

That’s what the best do. Over and over and over again.